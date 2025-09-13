

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tether, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, is making a major push into the U.S. market with a new leadership appointment and the launch of a token tailored for American institutions.



The company has named Bo Hines, former head of the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, as CEO of Tether U.S., which will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Alongside the leadership move, Tether is rolling out USAT, a stablecoin regulated under the GENIUS Act and designed for businesses and institutions operating within U.S. regulatory frameworks.



While Tether's flagship token USDT, created in 2014, has dominated global stablecoin markets and remains the backbone of digital asset liquidity, USAT marks a strategic pivot to align with U.S. oversight.



Paolo Ardoino, Tether's global CEO, emphasized that the company's expansion demonstrates its commitment to both innovation and regulation, noting USDT's role in providing financial access across emerging markets for more than a decade.



The new token will be issued through Anchorage Digital, a federally regulated crypto bank, and backed by Cantor Fitzgerald, which will act as reserve custodian and primary dealer.



USAT will also leverage Tether's proprietary Hadron tokenization platform, underscoring the company's ambition to deliver scalable and compliant financial products.



Tether's U.S. entry comes as the company seeks to distance itself from its past controversies once accused of being a haven for illicit activity and rebrand as a cooperative partner to lawmakers and regulators.



With pro-crypto leadership in Washington, the launch of USAT positions Tether to compete more directly with U.S.-regulated rivals like Circle's USDC, while extending its dominance in the rapidly evolving stablecoin sector



