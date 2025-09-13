

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has delayed the release of its newly unveiled iPhone Air in China due to regulatory challenges tied to the device's eSIM-only design, the company confirmed Friday.



Chinese wireless carriers must obtain a government license before offering devices equipped with eSIM technology, but approvals have not yet been granted. Apple said it is working closely with regulators and carriers to make the iPhone Air available 'as soon as possible.'



The iPhone Air, announced Tuesday at Apple's annual product showcase, represents the company's first major design overhaul since the iPhone X in 2017. At 5.6 millimeters thick, it is the thinnest iPhone ever made and completely eliminates the physical SIM card slot.



Instead, it relies exclusively on eSIM, which Apple says improves efficiency and extends battery life. CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer that ditching the physical SIM made room for a larger battery while maintaining the device's slim form.



Apple initially planned to open preorders in China at 2 a.m. EST Friday, with sales beginning on September 19. However, its China website now states that release details will be 'updated later.' China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom are slated to support the iPhone Air's eSIM capabilities, pending regulatory clearance.



The delay highlights the growing tension between Apple's global design strategy and China's stringent technology oversight.



While the iPhone Air will roll out as planned in other markets, its hold in China one of Apple's largest and most competitive markets remains uncertain until regulators approve the eSIM framework.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News