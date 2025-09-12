Anzeige
Samstag, 13.09.2025
WKN: A3ECGB | ISIN: US34965K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: K67
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 14:20
8,650 Euro
+0,58 % +0,050
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
NASDAQ Biotech
12.09.2025 22:18 Uhr
Fortrea Holdings Inc: Fortrea Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the "Company"), a leading global contract research organization, today announced the granting of an inducement award of restricted stock units ("RSUs") on September 12, 2025, to one newly hired employee. The award consisted of 75,000 RSUs that vest in three equal annual installments starting September 12, 2026, subject to the employee's continuous employment through the applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Amended and Restated 2025 Inducement Award Plan and the award agreements covering the grants. These awards follow Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are intended as an inducement material to the individual becoming a new employee of the Company.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea's solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Fortrea Contacts

Tracy Krumme (Investors) - 984-385-6707, tracy.krumme@fortrea.com

Sue Zaranek (Media) - 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com

Kate Dillon (Media) - 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com


