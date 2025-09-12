Alliance Laundry Systems Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

RIPON, Wis., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Alliance Laundry Systems intends to list its common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALH."

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers. Morgan Stanley is acting as book-running manager. Baird, BDT & MSD, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank are acting as passive bookrunners. CIBC Capital Markets and Fifth Third Securities are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc. at 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001; Attn: Prospectus Department; email: [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the common shares has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The common shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of commercial laundry systems. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 150 countries with a team of more than 4,000 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers, and ironers (with load capacities from 12-400 lb., or 6-180 kg.) and support service. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers.

