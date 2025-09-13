Anzeige
Samstag, 13.09.2025
WKN: A407FM | ISIN: US3765358789 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G70
Tradegate
12.09.25 | 20:53
20,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
13.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces $0.10 Supplemental Cash Distribution to Common Stockholders

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 13, 2025 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following additional supplemental cash distribution to common stockholders payable in September 2025.

Common Stock: A supplemental distribution of $0.10 per share of common stock in September 2025 payable per the table below.

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

September 23
September 29

$

0.10

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-capital-announces-0.10-supplemental-cash-distribution-to-common-stockholders-1072465

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
