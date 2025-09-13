KALISPELL, MT / ACCESS Newswire / September 13, 2025 / DealHurryUp, a popular discount-aggregation website that collects Amazon deals so shoppers no longer have to pay full price, today announced a major upgrade to its platform: a new algorithm that automatically verifies each discounted product's historical lowest price. The enhancement is designed to prevent misleading price-inflation tactics and ensure consumers receive true savings.

What's new:

The upgraded system performs automated retrieval of historical lowest prices for items listed on DealHurryUp, comparing current discounted offers against verified past price data.

By identifying merchants who artificially raise list prices before applying discounts - a practice that can leave consumers paying as much or more than the original price - the algorithm helps surface only authentic bargains.

According to DealHurryUp leadership, the algorithm's accuracy, when combined with targeted human review, can approach near-100% reliability.

"Our mission has always been simple: make smart shopping effortless and honest," said a DealHurryUp spokesperson. "With this upgrade, customers can trust that the deals they see are real discounts - not marketing tricks. The new algorithm, supported by human oversight, dramatically reduces the chance of false savings and restores confidence in online deal hunting."

Why this matters: Consumers frequently encounter "discounts" that are misleading because of prior price inflation. DealHurryUp's verification process protects shoppers by ensuring discounts are measured against genuine historical low prices rather than manipulated list prices. This transparency benefits buyers seeking real value and helps maintain fair competition among sellers.

How it works (brief):

Automated retrieval: The system scans and records historical price points for products advertised as discounted. Comparative analysis: Current sale prices are compared against the historical low to verify whether the advertised discount represents a genuine reduction. Human validation: Suspect listings are reviewed by DealHurryUp staff to ensure accuracy and to address edge cases (e.g., temporary promotional pricing or marketplace-specific variations).

User impact: Shoppers using DealHurryUp can expect fewer misleading listings and more verified savings. The update reinforces the platform's position as a reliable source for curated Amazon deals and reduces the time and effort required to research product price histories.

About DealHurryUp: DealHurryUp is a discount aggregation website under FireGooses. We specialize in curating high-quality deals from e-commerce platforms like Amazon, employing a dual verification system of AI-powered vetting and manual review to ensure the authenticity and reliability of discounts. Our mission is to help consumers easily discover genuine discounts, avoid paying full price, and enjoy a transparent and trustworthy money-saving experience.

