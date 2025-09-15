

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.



Industrial production is expected to rise 5.8 percent on year, up from 5.7 percent in July. Retail sales are seen higher by an annual 3.8 percent, up from 3.7 percent a month earlier. FAI is called higher by 1.4 percent on year, easing from 1.6 percent in the previous month. House prices were down 2.8 percent on year in July, while the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.



South Korea will provide August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 4.0 percent on year after rising 3.3 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 1.3 percent, moderating from 4.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $6.51 billion, down from $9.08 billion.



New Zealand will see August results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in July, the index score was 48.9.



Singapore will release Q2 unemployment data, with forecasts predicting the jobless rate to tick up to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent in the previous quarter.



Hong Kong will provide Q2 data for industrial production and producer prices; in the three months prior, production was up 0.7 percent on year and PPI climbed an annual 4.8 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Respect For The Aged Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News