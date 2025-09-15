Anzeige
WKN: A3D4V6 | ISIN: AU000000ANZ3 | Ticker-Symbol: X5Z1
Tradegate
12.09.25 | 12:45
18,476 Euro
+0,63 % +0,116
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,40018,77214.09.
18,21618,50212.09.
ANZ GROUP
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED18,476+0,63 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.