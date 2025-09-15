Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aker BP ASA ("Aker BP") today regarding Aker BP's annual share purchase programme. The following primary insiders in Aker ASA ("Aker"), and their closely associated persons, have acquired shares under the programme:

  • Sofie Valdersnes, employee elected board member of Aker and employee of Aker BP, has purchased 397 shares in Aker BP.
  • Håkon Enerstvedt, a person closely associated with Sofie Valdersnes and employee of Aker BP, has purchased 397 shares in Aker BP.
  • Inger S. Tjensvoll Vadset, deputy employee elected board member of Aker and employee of Aker BP, has purchased 1,018 shares in Aker BP.

The shares in Aker BP were acquired at a discounted price of NOK 196,43 per share, representing a 20 percent discount to the market reference price. The shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period.

Following the transaction:

  • Sofie Valdersnes owns a total of 2,839 shares in Aker BP and no shares in Aker
  • Håkon Enerstvedt owns a total of 1,976 shares in Aker BP and no shares in Aker
  • Inger S. Tjensvoll Vadset owns a total of 5,779 shares in Aker BP and no shares in Aker

The Aker BP shares are considered to be linked to the shares in Aker, cf. the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") article 19.

Please see attached notification forms in accordance with MAR article 19.

For more information, please contact:
Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5 -12.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4234212

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/4234212/3666691.pdf

PDMR forms

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-302556017.html

