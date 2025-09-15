Anzeige
WKN: A2P0E9 | ISIN: NL0014332678 | Ticker-Symbol: JDE
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 09:19
31,200 Euro
+0,45 % +0,140
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JDE PEETS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JDE PEETS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,20031,24009:35
31,20031,24009:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's transfers shares to participants under its employee incentive plans

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, September 15, 2025

This is a press release by JDE Peet's N.V. (JDE Peet's or the Company) pursuant to the provisions of section 5, paragraph 4 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) in connection with the recommended public offer by Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (the Offeror) for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of JDE Peet's (the Offer). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in JDE Peet's. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten). This press release is not for release, publication, or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication, or distribution would violate applicable law or regulations.

Pursuant to applicable Dutch offer rules, certain disclosure obligations apply to JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP) in connection with the Offer. In accordance with such offer rules, JDE Peet's today announced that, pursuant to its employee incentive plans and awards previously granted or committed thereunder, the Company today transferred a total of 319,417 shares in the share capital of JDE Peet's (the Shares) for no consideration to a total of 21 incentive plan participants. The nominal value of each Share is EUR 0.01. As a result of this transfer, the total issued and outstanding share capital of JDE Peet's remains unchanged at 488,178,642, of which 4,095,966 Shares are held as treasury shares.

JDE Peet's does not hold any shares in the capital of the Offeror and the Company is not aware of the Offeror holding any Shares.

# # #

Enquiries

Media
Laurent Sagarra
+31 20 558 1735
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of strong iconic brands including Peet's, L'OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com

Attachment

  • jde-peets-transfers-shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2941c8b6-6c64-4a55-8ba8-5aeb6fa31924)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
