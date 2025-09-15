

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade from Eurozone and wholesale prices from Germany are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for August. Economists forecast prices to rise 0.2 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in July.



At 2.30 am ET, producer price data is due from Switzerland.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes foreign trade data for July. The trade surplus is seen rising to EUR 5.5 billion from EUR 5.4 billion in June.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area foreign trade data for July. Economists forecast the trade surplus to rise to EUR 11.7 billion from EUR 7.0 billion in June.



