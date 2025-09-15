Cardo AI, a leading technology platform for asset-based finance and private credit, today announced a strategic partnership with Multitude Bank p.l.c., a subsidiary of the listed Multitude AG. The collaboration will use Cardo AI's platform to automate and streamline Multitude Bank's asset-based lending (ABL) operations, enhancing efficiency and transparency in funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"Technology is the key to accelerating growth in asset-based credit," said Altin Kadareja, Co-Founder CEO of Cardo AI. "By automating and streamlining critical operations, our platform helps institutions like Multitude enhance the efficiency of their ABL businesses and provide faster, more flexible funding solutions to SMEs."

"Our clients expect both speed and reliability," said Alain Nydegger, CEO of Wholesale Banking at Multitude Group. "By working with innovative technology partners, we can scale our asset-based lending operations more efficiently. Consolidating our ABL activities onto a unified platform allows us to deliver faster responses with more flexible structures, while maintaining the transparency and audit-ready oversight that regulators and investors require."

The Cardo AI platform will consolidate Multitude Bank's asset-based lending operations by bringing loan, collateral, and counterparty data into one system. This provides real-time visibility into portfolio performance and covenant compliance, while also streamlining regulatory, accounting, and business reporting to improve efficiency and ensure accurate, audit-ready records.

About Cardo AI

Cardo AI is the end-to-end platform for asset-based finance and private-credit markets. Its platform manages more than $90 billion in assets under technology, connects to 160+ external systems, and processes 5 trillion data points to power portfolio management, cash-flow modeling, and investor reporting. For further information: info@cardoai.com www.cardoai.com

About Multitude Bank:

Multitude Bank p.l.c. is a public limited company registered under the laws of Malta with registration number C56251. Its registered address is ST Business Centre, 120 The Strand, Gzira, GZR 1027, Malta. Multitude Bank p.l.c. is licensed as a credit institution by the Malta Financial Services Authority. For further information: https://www.multitudebank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250914246321/en/

Contacts:

Roberta Pazzini

info@cardoai.com