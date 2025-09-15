Anzeige
Hiab Corporation: Changes in the Composition of Hiab's Shareholders' Nomination Board

HIAB CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 9:50 AM (EEST)

Changes in the Composition of Hiab's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Mariatorp Oy, who is one of the four shareholders entitled to appoint a member to Hiab's Shareholders' Nomination Board ("Nomination Board"), has notified the company of a change of the appointed member. Mariatorp Oy now appoints Ilona Herlin to replace Heikki Herlin in the Nomination Board.

Following the change, the members of Hiab Nomination Board are:

  • Ville Herlin (appointed by Wipunen Varainhallinta Oy)
  • Ilona Herlin (appointed by Mariatorp Oy)
  • Markus Aho, Deputy CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company)
  • Rami Vehmas, Senior Portfolio Manager, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company)

In accordance with the Charter of the Nomination Board, the Chair of Hiab's Board of Directors, Jukka Moisio, participates in the Nomination Board's work as an expert without having the right to participate in the decision-making of the Nomination Board.

Further information on the Nomination Board is available on Hiab's website at www.hiabgroup.com/governanceand on the release published on 6 June 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Taina Tirkkonen, EVP, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 317 4000
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab


