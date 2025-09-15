

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Magna has announced that XPENG, a Chinese smart electric vehicle manufacturer, has selected the company to assemble two new models for the European market. Serial production of these new smart electric vehicles will begin in third quarter of 2025.



Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, said: 'Our partnership with Magna fits perfectly in our vision and strategy to strengthen our European capabilities. It is a first step in our growth in Europe as we have a long-term commitment to Europe.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News