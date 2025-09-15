LSEG today announces that it has launched its Digital Markets Infrastructure ("DMI") platform for private funds and facilitated its first transaction.

DMI, which is powered by Microsoft Azure, will deliver blockchain-powered scale and efficiencies for the full asset lifecycle from issuance, tokenisation and distribution to post trade asset settlement and servicing, across multiple asset classes. LSEG will ensure that this platform is interoperable with current market solutions in distributed ledger technology as well as traditional finance, fully utilising a range of the group's products and services, including Workspace.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, DMI is aligned with LSEG's goal of being the first global exchange group to support customers across the full funding continuum, alongside other group initiatives such as the Private Securities Market. Private funds is the first asset class to benefit from the DMI platform, with expansion to additional asset classes planned.

DMI adopts an open and interoperable philosophy. It brings together participants from across the international market to broaden distribution, raise capital, increase liquidity, and service assets within a trusted and regulated environment.

The DMI platform is built on Microsoft Azure, thus adding to its scalability and resilience. Its design accelerates innovation, while maintaining high levels of security. LSEG and Microsoft will continue their collaboration to develop and scale the platform.

As part of the initial offering, private funds admitted to DMI will be discoverable by Workspace's users as part of their day-to-day workflow, enabling General Partners to interact at scale with professional investors on a platform these investors already use, and they in turn will be able to discover, analyse, and access new private market investment opportunities that were previously hard to reach.

MembersCap and Archax have been onboarded as the first clients to the platform and the first transaction has been facilitated with MembersCap, as the General Partner of MCM Fund 1, successfully executing a primary fundraise with Archax acting as nominee for a major web-3 foundation. EJF Capital has also been onboarded as an early adopter and a selection of their funds will be available on the platform soon.

Dr. Darko Hajdukovic, Head of Digital Markets Infrastructure, LSEG, said: "There are many processes in private markets today that can be improved. At LSEG we are committed to significantly improving access to private markets, by streamlining workflows, enhancing distribution, and enabling liquidity. We intend to do this by continually working with all stakeholders to enhance efficiencies and connectivity for both digitally-native and traditional assets. The onboarding of our first clients and this first transaction are significant milestones, demonstrating the appetite for an end-to-end, interoperable, regulated financial markets DLT infrastructure. LSEG's position as a convener of markets can bring significant scale to digital assets and effect real change."

Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft, said: "Microsoft's collaboration with LSEG on its Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) is a powerful example of the innovation driving our strategic partnership. Together, we're reshaping the future of global finance to empower our customers to unlock new opportunities and drive meaningful change."

About LSEG:

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system.

With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes.

LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific.

LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

