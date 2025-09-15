FrieslandCampina Ingredients,a global leader in proteins and prebiotics, has announced the opening of a new application centre in Singapore, representing a 30% increase of R&D space in the city-state. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the facility will serve as a strategic gateway to the evolving Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets, including Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. The expanded application centre not only reaffirms Singapore as an important regional headquarters for the company, it also enables the faster delivery of tailored ingredient solutions to help brands meet the region's diverse and growing nutritional needs. Singapore is also home to other FrieslandCampina business groups, including FrieslandCampina Professional and FrieslandCampina Asia, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to the market.

Driving APAC-centric innovation

With 4 in 5 consumers in APAC proactively taking nutritional supplements,1 growing demand in the region offers huge opportunity for consumer-focused application development. The new application centre strengthens FrieslandCampina Ingredients' on-the-ground application and technical expertise in APAC in order to meet this need. Equipped with advanced laboratories for developing functional foods like yoghurts, bars, and supplements, the centre brings together specialist expertise in UHT processing, analytical testing, sensory science and packaging to accelerate application development and help customers bring innovations to the APAC market faster.

While the company's existing activities in Singapore focused primarily on infant and medical nutrition, the new facility will also add capabilities in high-demand areas including performance active nutrition and children's nutrition. As such, it will enable partners to address emerging trends and co-create innovative applications such as yoghurt, functional beverages, snacks and supplements.

Building an innovation ecosystem in the heart of Asia Pacific

Since 2011, Singapore has been home to FrieslandCampina's headquarters for the APAC region and its only development centre outside the Netherlands. This investment in an additional FrieslandCampina Ingredients application centre further establishes Singapore as a crucial part of the company's innovation ecosystem. Beyond regional innovation, the new facility also reinforces FrieslandCampina's commitment to creating new jobs, developing local skills, and supporting the nation's health agenda. In addition to expanding its full-time workforce, the facility will also enable the company to collaborate with local Institutes of Higher Learning to nurture young talent FrieslandCampina Ingredients has established a long-term internship programme with local universities, with three internships already offered under this initiative. The company has also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Health Promotion Board for the Eat, Drink, Shop Healthy initiative and has previously partnered with ActiveSG on the Nurture Kids pilot to promote healthy lifestyles among children.

"The opening of our new application centre in Singapore marks a pivotal time for our business, demonstrating our commitment to the APAC market and the strategic importance we place on the region," comments Tjalling Bekker, Regional Director APAC, FrieslandCampina Ingredients. "The APAC market is changing rapidly. Consumers are prioritising daily health, emotional wellness and beauty-from-within. Our new application centre will help our customers succeed in this fast-moving and growing market by accelerating application development and enabling closer collaboration so we can navigate these exciting opportunities together."

"FrieslandCampina Ingredients' new application centre is a valuable addition to our vibrant food and nutrition ecosystem," adds Melissa Guan, Vice President Head, Consumer, at the Singapore EDB. "The facility will accelerate innovation through co-development efforts with customers to support health and well-being outcomes across all life stages. We look forward to seeing FrieslandCampina Ingredients work closely with industry partners to create nutritional solutions that unlock new business opportunities in the APAC region."

For B2B professionals only

About FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Collaboration has been the strength of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. for over 150 years, a cooperative of 14,183 dairy farmers (9,001 dairy farms) in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. Collectively, the member dairy farmers are owners of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. through the cooperative, supplying the milk that is processed by the company into nutritious dairy products. These products are sold under its own brand names or as private labels to consumers and professional customers worldwide. The company aims to maximise the value of the members' milk, generating income for the members to invest in the sustainable future of their dairy farms. In 2024, the company processed 9 billion kilograms of member milk and achieved revenue of 12.9 billion euros. FrieslandCampina has operations in 30 countries and employed over 19,500 people worldwide at the end of 2024. For more information: www.frieslandcampina.com.

1 Herbalife survey, '4 in 5 APAC consumers take health supplements but half lack confidence in making good supplement choices', 2025

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250914161463/en/

Contacts:

BDB Global

Ciara Tomlinson Kate Spurdens

Consultant PR Account Manager

ciara@bdb.co.uk kate.spurdens@bdb.co.uk