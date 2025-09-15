Anzeige
WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 10:10 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Philips: Philips intends to extend maturity of forward purchases of 4 million shares for long-term incentive plans

September 15, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philipson June 14, 2023. The planned extension will postpone the original maturity dates in Q4 2025 by one year to a new maturity date in Q4 2026. Further details will be available via this link.

For further information, please contact:
Michael Fuchs
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 6 1486 9261
E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
