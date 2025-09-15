Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: FF Officially Started the Spinoff Plan for the Crypto Flywheel, a Second Independently Listed Company, to be Named CXC10

The Company's 919 event is just 5 days away. Company updates will be given at the 919 event including details on C10 & C (Crypto), the Company's three growth engines, including the C10 Treasury; its roadmap for capital value realization; and the deployment strategy for FF EAI Vehicle Chain products.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) ("Faraday Future", "FF" or the "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

"Coming to the 20th issue of our Weekly Report. And let's start with the big progress in the Crypto flywheel.

FF officially started the spinoff plan for the Crypto flywheel. We will move quickly to establish a second independent listed company, targeted to be initially controlled by FFAI, creating a dual-listed company structure.

The second independently listed company, which I will refer to as CXC10, will raise its own capital and operate independently. The goal is for CXC10 to become one of the leading Web3 listed companies on the U.S. stock market. The Board has approved the spin-off strategy. The Company is working closely with investment banks, potential strategic investors, and law firms. Additional detailed progress and plans will be announced at the September 19 annual stockholder event.

This spin-off aims to address two key concerns from stockholders:

First, as CXC10 would raise capital independently, the C10 Treasury would no longer dilute FFAI stock.

Second, each team could focus more sharply. The FFAI team will mainly concentrate on its core businesses, especially the delivery progress of FF and FX products.

At the same time, if the financial reporting includes the consolidation of the CXC10's financial statements, the core value of CXC10 would, at least initially, be reflected within FFAI's financial statements. This will ensure that the Dual Flywheel can run independently while still empowering each other, maximizing stockholder value.

The C10 Treasury has now completed about $10M in crypto asset allocation. Its performance is strong, with a positive mark-to-market, and is outperforming the C10 Index overall.

Notably, the 20% actively managed allocation has delivered unrealized gains above the C10 Index. As of 6:00 pm PDT on Sept 12, our four core picks in the 20% active allocation all beat the C10 Index. Every C10 coin that outperformed the broader C10 Index was captured in our active allocation.

With the spin-off of CXC10 underway, we are also recruiting top blockchain and Web3 talent. We welcome partners who share our vision to join us-and even to become our partners. DM me if you're interested.

And on EAI flywheel this week. Looking at S2-S3: Product & Technology:

This week, both software and vehicle engineering made important progress and achieved milestones. For FX Super One: Safety and restraint system validation is progressing, while supply chain onboarding is speeding up. More than half of the FMVSS 201U test points have been completed. Battery durability validation and full-vehicle safety testing have also delivered interim results. These results support ongoing improvements in safety and reliability and lay a solid foundation for mass production and future deliveries.

Delivery support for FX Super One in the Middle East is moving ahead on schedule, with key software upgrades and core user features validated on the actual vehicles, getting us ready for the final launch at the end of October and the upcoming sales and deliveries.

For FF 91 2.0: The new 58.9 software we rolled out this week further refines the braking interface and sensor accuracy, delivering a noticeably better driving experience.

Now, with S5 Capital and Finance.

FF recently ended its one-year monitoring period on Nasdaq and fully restored its normal listed company status. Many companies that fall into monitoring never exit monitoring status. But we did it! Once again, thank you to all the teams and partners who stood firmly by our side through these challenging times.

Looking Ahead to next week's plan:

Our 919 event is just five days away. We look forward to welcoming you to our Los Angeles HQ for our 919 Futurist & Stockholders' Day. For our online community, please mark your calendars-our livestream goes live at 5 p.m. PDT, September 19. See you next week."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/732ece0d-91d6-45d3-bcfb-d17d823f081d

