WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 11:30 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Name

Angela Lane

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)


GB00008910555

b)

Nature of the transaction

Dividend reinvestment

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.8474

66

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-09-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
