

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound rose to more than a 2-month high of 1.3600 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3549.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 5-day highs of 0.8633 and 1.0825 from early lows of 0.8652 and 1.0795, respectively.



The pound edged up to 200.45 against the yen, from an early low of 199.93.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.37 against the greenback, 0.85 against the euro, 1.09 against the franc and 201.00 against the yen.



