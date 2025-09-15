Subscription rights in Ørsted A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 17 September 2025. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060094928 (ORSTED) will be traded excl. of subscription rights.

ISIN: DK0064307839 Name: Ørsted T-ret Proportion: 15:7

Shareholders in Ørsted A/S will be allocated 15 subscription rights for each 1 existing share held in the company on the record date. 7 subscription rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price Trade in subscription rights (both days included): 17 September 2025 to 30 September 2025 Orderbook ID: 421924 Orderbook Code: ORSTED T Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC Code XCSE

Ørsted A/S makes a rights issue of 900,816,600 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 10 each. The subscription price is DKK 66.60 per share of DKK 10. Subscription period: 19 September 2025 to 2 October 2025, both days included.

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66