Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Unveils America's First 1,500 Pound Lift Drone With Agricultural Spray And Fire Protection Capabilities

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) (the "Company" or "Envirotech"), a leader in advanced transportation and defense innovation, today announced the successful completion of the first American-made heavy-lift drone capable of carrying 1,500 pounds, equipped with dual-use agricultural spray and wildfire protection technology.

Payload capacity 1,500 pounds - industry-leading for U.S. manufactured drones

Liquid delivery of 100 gallons per deployment

Endurance extended flight time of up to 45 minutes under full load

Precision control autonomous & semi-autonomous flight systems

Manufacturing timeline pre-orders begin next week

Market opportunity agriculture: $7B annually; wildfire suppression: $5.7B FY2024

Agriculture: With a 100 gallon liquid capacity, EVTV's drone is the first to provide farmers and co-ops across America with a scalable solution for crop spraying, fertilization, and pest control that can dramatically lower labor costs, increase yield efficiency, and reach difficult terrain.

Fire Protection: The same system can deploy up to 100 gallons of fire suppressant or water per flight, enabling fast, targeted response in wildfire zones where traditional aircraft cannot maneuver safely.

For the past seven months, EVTV has also been working in coordination with U.S. government agencies and defense contractors on integrating this heavy-lift drone technology into advanced aerial defense systems. With the United States preparing to build a next generation "Iron Dome" styledefense shield, EVTV's drone platform is uniquely positioned to serve as a modular aerial response unit capable of rapid deployment, payload delivery, and integration with counter-missile and surveillance systems.

Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of EVTV, commented:

"This is more than just a drone - this is the future of American resilience. From supporting ourfarmers to protecting our forests and defending our skies, EVTV has built a platform that canchange industries. Today, we're proving that American innovation leads the world."

EVTV will begin accepting pre-orders from U.S. farmers, cooperatives, and government agencies next week. Initial production is expected to ramp through 2026, with deliveries commencing shortly thereafter.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

