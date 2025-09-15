Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Advances Tech-First Strategy with Hydrofin Partnership to Scale Hydrofoil Integration Across Pontoon Portfolio

Partnership brings patented hydrofoil technology to Vision Marine's electric pontoon portfolio, enhancing efficiency, range, and ride comfort.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a pioneer in high-voltage marine propulsion systems and multi-brand boat retailing, today announced a strategic partnership with Hydrofin, a U.S. company specializing in patented hydrofoil systems for pontoons.

Through its Nautical Ventures dealership network, Vision Marine will integrate Hydrofin's hydrofoil technology into its pontoon lineup. Hydrofin's systems are engineered to lift pontoons partially out of the water, reducing drag and improving speed, range, and ride comfort. This makes them an especially valuable complement to Vision Marine's E-Motion 180E electric propulsion system, where optimized efficiency directly translates to longer run-times and enhanced performance.

The U.S. pontoon segment remains one of the fastest-growing categories in recreational boating, recognized for its stability and consumer popularity. Vision Marine has already successfully integrated its E-Motion propulsion onto more than five leading pontoon brands, underscoring the Company's proven expertise with this platform. By combining Hydrofin's performance technology with this integration capability and Nautical Ventures' retail scale, the partnership creates a differentiated offering for both electric and internal combustion engine pontoons.

"This partnership allows us to broaden the value of our pontoon offering," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine Technologies. "For electric models, Hydrofin directly supports our E-Motion propulsion by extending range and optimizing energy use, while for ICE pontoons it enhances fuel economy and ride comfort. Most importantly, it shows how we can integrate complementary technologies into our retail platform, giving consumers a better on-water experience and reinforcing Nautical Ventures' role as the adoption engine for innovation."

"We are excited to partner with Vision Marine Technologies, a recognized innovator in the marine industry," said Skip Sorenson, CEO of Hydrofin. "By integrating our patented hydrofoil technology with Vision Marine's electric propulsion systems, we are improving efficiency, extending range, and enhancing ride comfort for pontoon owners. The combination of our hydrofoils with Vision Marine's electric expertise will bring meaningful benefits to consumers, and through Nautical Ventures' retail presence, will make advanced performance solutions more accessible to a wide base of boating enthusiasts."

Joint marketing, training, and service initiatives will support the rollout across Nautical Ventures' Florida retail locations, ensuring consumers experience the combined benefits of Hydrofin's hydrofoil and Vision Marine's propulsion systems.

This partnership underscores Vision Marine's dual pillars of growth: advancing proprietary propulsion systems while leveraging Nautical Ventures as the adoption engine to bring complementary technologies to market at scale.

About Hydrofin

Hydrofin is a pioneering marine technology company based in Florida, dedicated to transforming the boating experience through innovation. Specializing in patented hydrofoil systems for pontoon and tritoon boats, Hydrofin's technology significantly reduces drag and enhances speed, fuel efficiency, and ride comfort. With a commitment to improving performance and sustainability in the marine industry, Hydrofin's hydrofoil systems offer boaters stability and efficiency, making them a valuable addition to both recreational and commercial watercraft. By collaborating with industry leaders and continuously advancing its technology, Hydrofin aims at setting new standards in modern boating.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a pioneer marine company offering premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells its flagship E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric outboard system-an industrialized, high-performance solution validated through multiple OEM integrations-while also providing consumers access to a full range of boats through its Nautical Ventures division. With established sales, service, and marina operations across Florida, Vision Marine delivers market-ready solutions to meet the current and evolving needs of recreational boaters and commercial operators.

