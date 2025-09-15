

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus declined in July as exports registered only a moderate growth, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.



The trade surplus fell to EUR 12.4 billion in July from EUR 18.5 billion in the previous year. Nonetheless, the surplus was above June's level of EUR 8 billion.



The annual growth in exports halved to 0.4 percent from 0.8 percent in June. At the same time, imports advanced 3.1 percent, after rising 6.8 percent a month ago.



The decline of EUR 6.1 billion in the trade surplus was mainly due to chemicals and related products, which experienced a decline in surplus to EUR 17.4 billion from EUR 23.8 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus rose to EUR 12.1 billion in July from EUR 7.9 billion in June. The improvement was primarily driven by increases in the surpluses of chemicals and related products, Eurostat said.



During January to July period, the euro area trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 106.9 billion compared to EUR 120.4 billion in the same period of 2024.



The trade surplus decreased in the first seven month of the year as the increase of 4.7 percent in imports outpaced the 3.5 percent rise in exports.



In January to July, the EU recorded a surplus of EUR 91.8 billion, compared with EUR 108.9 billion in the same period last year.



