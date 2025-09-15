

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government has announced more than 1.25 billion pounds ($1.70 billion) worth of investment from US finance companies in the British financial services sector.



Private sector commitments from leading US firms - including PayPal, Bank of America, Citi Bank, and S&P Global - will support job creation, drive innovation, and deliver improved services for consumers in the UK, according to Department for Business and Trade.



US financial giants are expanding operations and opening new offices across the nation, with London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Manchester set to gain from a wave of skilled job creation.



Bank of America is set to create up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast, marking its first-ever operation in Northern Ireland - a major milestone that underscores the region's growing role in global financial services.



Citi Group has confirmed that it is investing 1.1 billion pounds across its UK operations, including a further commitment to growing its presence in Northern Ireland. The bank is already one of the top employers in Belfast, employing over 4,000 people - firmly establishing the city as a major technology powerhouse.



BlackRock are celebrating the opening of their new Edinburgh office this week, which will see their 800-strong footprint nearly double, as part of their multi-billion dollar investment into the UK.



In Manchester, S&P Global are investing over 4 million pounds into their Manchester offices which will support 200 permanent jobs to boost their nearly 3,000-strong UK workforce.



UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said, 'These investments reflect the strength of our enduring 'golden corridor' with one of our closest trading partners, ahead of the US Presidential State Visit'.



