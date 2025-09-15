

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three U.S. airline companies have reportedly suspended their employees who have posted comments on social media regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk last week.



The 31 year-old conservative activist and influential Trump ally was shot to death while hosting a college event for Turning Point USA, the organization he founded, at a university in Utah on September 10.



Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines are the airline companies that have taken action against their workers, CNN reported.



'We were made aware of Delta employees whose social media content, related to the recent murder of activist Charlie Kirk, went well beyond healthy, respectful debate,' CNN quoted Delta CEO Ed Bastian as saying in an internal memo.



'These social posts stand in stark contrast to our values and our social media policy, and these employees have been suspended pending an investigation,' the memo says.



American Airlines said its staff who posted comments to 'promote such violence on social media were immediately removed from service,' United Airlines said in a statement.



'We've been clear with our customers and employees that there's zero tolerance for politically motivated violence or any attempt to justify it.'



U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had said companies should take disciplinary action against those who 'were caught celebrating the assassination.'



'This behavior is disgusting and they should be fired,' Sean Duffy said in a statement posted on X Saturday. 'Any company responsible for the safety of the traveling public cannot tolerate that behavior.'



