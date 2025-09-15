Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era is scheduled to release financial results for its third quarter 2025 which ended July 31st before market opens on Thursday September 18, 2025.

Join 01 Quantum live at 10:00AM EST (Thursday September 18, 2025) for an update on the Company's results as well as an overview of and the potential for the Company's recent strategic partnerships along with insights into the Company's development roadmap and additional areas of focus as it transitions under its new name, 01 Quantum Inc.

Date and time:

Thursday September 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=zntVLSugtbPyvLgjY6lbKEkkUhK72W.1

Passcode: 01Quantum

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 827339858

About 01 Quantum Inc.

As approved by its shareholders on September 10, 2025, subject to regulatory approval, the Company is changing its name and rebranding as 01 Quantum Inc. Follow us on our blog for further communications at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

