Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover Reaches New Milestone in Building the World's First AI Tutor with Long-Term Memory

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Classover Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ; KIDZW) ("Classover" or the "Company), a leading provider of K-12 educational AI, today announced the launch of its AI Learning Genome in a secure sandbox environment powered by Amazon Web Services.

The initiative is the Companys first step toward equipping its AI Tutor with long-term memory - enabling it to recall and build upon each child's unique learning journey. Within the sandbox, every student-AI interaction is securely preserved, forming a structured "growth archive" that captures learning milestones, challenges, and breakthroughs over time. The Company believes this will significantly enhance personalized learning.

"Education is not a series of isolated lessons - it's a lifelong journey. By treating each child's learning record as a living archive, we are laying the foundation for truly personalized instruction," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. "Just as genomes encode the blueprint of life, the Learning Genome captures the blueprint of a child's education."

For parents, the AI Learning Genome is designed to ensure that a child's educational story is no longer fragmented or forgotten. Each lesson, question, and achievement becomes part of a lasting record, offering greater transparency and confidence in how their child is growing.

The sandbox launch also reflects Classover's broader vision: to establish a new framework for AI-powered education where data is not just consumed, but preserved, studied, and used to continually refine instruction. By taking this first step, Classover signals its commitment to shaping AI tutors that feel less like software - and more like real teachers who remember.

As adoption of AI in education accelerates worldwide, Classover believes its introduction of the AI Learning Genome positions it as a first mover in setting a new standard: treating learning data not as disposable, but as the foundation of a lifelong educational roadmap.

About Classover

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, Classover (Nasdaq: KIDZ) is a pioneer of online and AI-powered K-12 education solutions. From live tutoring to cutting-edge AI research, Classover empowers students, parents, and schools with accessible, high-quality learning experiences worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in the Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/classover-reaches-new-milestone-in-building-the-worlds-first-ai-tutor-with-long-term-memo-1072787