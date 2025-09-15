

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation slowed less than initially estimated in August to the lowest level in more than a year, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 3.1 percent increase in July. In the flash report, the inflation rate was 2.8 percent.



Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since June 2024, when prices rose 2.6 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was driven by a 5.4 percent decline in transportation costs and a 1.5 percent fall in clothing and footwear prices. Meanwhile, costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 4.9 percent more expensive, and housing and utility costs rose by 4.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat, revised from the 0.1 percent drop estimated initially.



