

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike (CRWD), in partnership with Meta, introduced a new suite of benchmarks - CyberSOCEval - for evaluating how AI systems perform in real-world security operations. Built on Meta's open source CyberSecEval framework and CrowdStrike's frontline threat intelligence, CyberSOCEval evaluates LLMs across critical security workflows.



Vincent Gonguet, Director of Product, GenAI at Superintelligence Labs at Meta, said: 'Our collaboration with CrowdStrike introduces a new open source benchmark suite to evaluate the capabilities of LLMs in real world security scenarios. With these benchmarks in place, and open for the security and AI community to further improve, we can more quickly work as an industry to unlock the potential of AI in protecting against advanced attacks, including AI-based threats.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News