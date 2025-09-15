

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in July as exports rose faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 5.42 billion in July from EUR 5.01 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.5 billion.



Exports logged a monthly increase of 5.4 percent in July, and imports grew by 4.3 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports fell 5.1 percent annually in June, and imports were 0.8 percent lower compared to last year. As a result, the trade surplus decreased to EUR 5.2 billion from EUR 6.1 billion last year.



Exports of goods to the US plunged by 17.2 percent annually in July, while those to Great Britain climbed by 1.7 percent.



