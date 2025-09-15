Anzeige
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

15 September 2025

Fidelity European Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Result of General Meeting

The Board of Fidelity European Trust PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution relating to the issue of New Shares in connection with the proposed combination of the assets of the Company with the assets of Henderson European Trust plc ("HET") was approved by the Company's shareholders at the general meeting of the Company held today.

The implementation of the proposals remains conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of the resolution to be proposed at the Second HET General Meeting to be held on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolution, which was voted on by way of poll, are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website:www.fidelity.co.uk/Europe.

Resolution

Votes For (including discretionary)

Votes Against

Total Votes

Votes Withheld ***

Number

%*

Number

%*

Number

% of issued Share capital**

Number

Authority to allot New Shares in connection with the Issue.

164,421,986

99.88

198,741

0.12

164,620,727

40.81

264,118

* Rounded to two decimal places.
** Excludes Shares held in treasury. The number of Shares in issue as at the voting record time of 6.00 p.m. (London time) on 11 September 2025 (the "Voting Record Time") was 416,447,910, of which 13,017,387 Shares were held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the Voting Record Time, and therefore for the purposes of the General Meeting, was 403,430,523.

*** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "for" or "against" the Resolution.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 21 August 2025 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/Europe.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

For further information please contact:

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited

+44 (0)800 700 000

Claire Dwyer

Daniel Summerland

Dominic Newman

Dickson Minto Advisers LLP (Sponsor and Financial Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7649 6823

Douglas Armstrong

Andrew Clark

Jamie Seedhouse


© 2025 PR Newswire
