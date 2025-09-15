Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tyson Foods, Inc.: Tyson Foods Plans to Stop Using High Fructose Corn Syrup and Other Ingredients in Its Branded Products

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods is taking another proactive step forward in its mission to bring high-quality food to every table in the world, safely, sustainably and affordably now and for future generations. The company's goal is to stop using High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sucralose, BHA/BHT and Titanium Dioxide in the production of branded products in the U.S. by the end of 2025. Those brands include Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells®, ibp® and others.

Earlier this year, Tyson Foods removed petroleum-based synthetic dyes from its domestic branded products. The ingredients being removed are FDA approved and safe to use.

"We continuously review and assess our product portfolio to ensure the highest quality products that meet the needs of consumers," said Donnie King, President & CEO of Tyson Foods. "Our decision to remove High Fructose Corn Syrup and other ingredients reflects our ongoing commitment to feeding the world like family, while preserving the taste, value and integrity that define our iconic brands."

This voluntary initiative aligns with Tyson Foods' Core Values of feeding families and the nation with trusted food products. In recent years, the company has been dedicated to reducing sodium, sugars and other food additives.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 138,000 team members as of September 2024. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Katie Bullock | katie.bullock@tyson.com | 479-290-1855


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
