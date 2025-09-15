

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined at the fastest pace in ten months in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer and import prices dropped 1.8 percent yearly in August, faster than the 0.9 percent decrease in July. The price index has been falling since May 2023. Further, a similar rate of decrease was last seen in October 2024.



The producer price index dropped 1.8 percent, and import prices slid by 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices dropped 0.6 percent in August after falling 0.2 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, prices were expected to rise by 0.1 percent.



Pharmaceutical products in particular saw a fall in prices, while petroleum and natural gas became more expensive.



