TalkPool AG: Announcement from the Annual General Meeting

Communiqué from AGM: TalkPool AG (CHE-109.047.379) held its ordinary annual shareholder's meeting on Monday the 15th of September 2025. The AGM has been postponed due to an extraordinary statutory audit performed from April until August 2025. The delay was caused by a write-down of the asset in Pakistan.

The Chairman of the Board, Magnus Sparrholm, opened the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Talkpool AG. All board members (Erik Strömstedt, Mats Palving and Magnus Sparrholm) are personally present. Sarah Rocco is counting votes and taking notes with the support from Erika Loretz. Notary Dr. Marco Ettisberger and Proxy Joseph Gabrieli are personally attending. Auditor Renato Chironi from Balmer Etienne is also personally attending the meeting. Two persons are attended remotely via a video link. Shareholders that aren't personally registered as owners in the share registers need to show proof of ownership to vote in the AGM.

Invitations have been sent out 20 days prior to this meeting in compliance with stock exchange regulations as well as Swiss regulations. 2'478'370 shares are represented in this AGM, which is fully functional. The audit spans consolidated reports for the Group as well as statutory reports for the parent company.

The auditor Balmer Etienne, represented by Renato Chironi, presented its findings. The audit reports are part of the annual report. The Annual Accounts and the Remuneration Report for 2024 were approved unanimously

A short review of the 2024 annual report:

EUR 15.8 million consolidated revenues, slightly more than EUR 15.6 million in the previous year but substantially lower than EUR 25 million in 2022, after selling, closing and downsizing several businesses

The operational margins in 2024 were higher than previously, but extraordinary impacts improved margins in previous years

10.8% EBITDA margin, compared to 12.7% in 2023

Net margin after tax of 3.8%, compared to 5.0% (EUR 0.79 million) in 2023 and EUR 1.24 million in 2022

Operational cashflow improvement to EUR 1.4 million

Further Loan repayments and financial discipline lead to strengthening of the balance sheet

After appropriation of the annual loss, the total loss carried-forward amounts to CHF 10'539'672 in the parent company.

All Board members were discharged from liability for the past fiscal year. The existing board with Mats Palving as non-executive director, Erik Strömstedt as executive Director and Magnus Sparrholm as executive director was re-elected. Magnus Sparrholm was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Balmer-Etienne AG was re-elected as auditor.

Erik Strömstedt and Magnus Sparrholm were re-elected as responsible for formulating remuneration guidelines for senior executives. The Board of Director's proposal to re-elect Josef Gabrieli as Independent Proxy Representative for shareholders was also approved.

The maximum remuneration to the Board was unchanged at CHF 30'000, which can be compared to actual payments of CHF 12'000 per year. A maximum of CHF 500'000 total salary for the executive management (Erika Loretz, Erik Strömstedt and Magnus Sparrholm) remains unchanged until the next AGM in 2026. Zero bonus and other variable salary was paid to the executive management in year 2024.

