

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation moderated in August to the lowest level in just over a year, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The producer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in August, much slower than the 9.8 percent rise in July.



Further, this was the slowest inflation since July 2024, when prices rose only 0.3 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was mainly driven by a 16.9 percent plunge in prices for the mining and quarrying sector. The annual price growth in the utility sector slowed markedly to 2.2 percent from 19.4 percent.



Domestic market prices rose 1.7 percent annually in August, and foreign market prices grew 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.9 percent, reversing a 1.5 percent increase in July.



