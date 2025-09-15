AuroraMobile Limited: Shan-Nen Bong, CFO of Aurora Mobile Limited, to Present at Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / AuroraMobile Limited, Shan-Nen Bong, CFO will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, offering investors an inside look at the company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

About Aurora Mobile Limited,

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora" or the "Company") is a leading mobile big data solutions platform in China. Aurora provides a comprehensive suite of services to mobile app developers in China that easily integrate with all types of mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities. The Company gains access to, aggregate, cleanse, structure and encrypt vast amounts of real-time and anonymous device-level mobile behavioral data. The Company utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to derive actionable insights and knowledge from this data, enabling its customers to make better business decisions.

Event Details

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Presentation Date & Time: September 16 | 9:00 AM ET

Location: Webcast Link

Conference Overview and Structure



The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.



