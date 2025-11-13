Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB90.9 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 15% year-over-year.

were RMB90.9 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 15% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB27.1 million (US$3.8 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year.

was RMB27.1 million (US$3.8 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB63.8 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 20% year-over-year.

was RMB63.8 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 20% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB64.4 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.

were RMB64.4 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year. Net income was RMB0.7 million (US$92 thousand), compared with a net loss of RMB2.2 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB0.7 million (US$92 thousand), compared with a net loss of RMB2.2 million for the same quarter last year. Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders was RMB13 thousand (US$1 thousand), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB2.6 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB13 thousand (US$1 thousand), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB2.6 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB0.9 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.

was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB0.9 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB0.6 million for the same quarter last year.





Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, "We achieved another Aurora Mobile's historic milestone again! In this quarter, we recorded the first ever back-to-back quarterly U.S. GAAP net income.

Our team worked hard, executed well and delivered another great quarterly financial results. These include:

Our global flagship product, EngageLab, continues to shine with great year-over-year new customers and cumulative contract value growth. The ARR ("Annual Recurring Revenue") for September 2025 was at a new milestone of RMB53.7 million. Compared to a year ago, ARR has grown by more than 160% in 12 months.

Secondly, the Group's total revenue of RMB90.9 million, achieving a remarkable 15% year-over-year and sequential 1% growth. This RMB90.9 million was at the very high end of the guidance we have provided.

Thirdly, our Developer Subscription and Financial Risk Management business had their best revenue quarter in history.

Fourthly, Net Dollar Retention Rate was at 104% for our core Developer Subscription business for the trailing 12 months period ended September 30, 2025."





Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, "We are encouraged by the Q3 numbers we have delivered. Apart from the above Chris has mentioned, we have recorded net cash inflow from operating activities of RMB23.3 million which boosted our cash balance (including restricted cash and short-term investments) to the highest balance in the past 14 quarters. I believed we are on solid foundation with strong financial position to propel our ongoing and future growth acceleration."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB90.9 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 15% from RMB79.1 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 12% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 23% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. In particular, the revenues from Value-Added Services within Developer Services increased by 22% compared to the same quarter of last year.

Cost of revenues was RMB27.1 million (US$3.8 million), an increase of 5% from RMB25.8 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB1.3 million increase in media cost, a RMB0.9 million increase in cloud cost and a RMB2.8 million increase in technical service cost. The impact is partially offset by a RMB3.7 million decrease in short messaging cost.

Gross profit was RMB63.8 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 20% from RMB53.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB64.4 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 13% from RMB57.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB25.9 million (US$3.6 million), an increase of 7% from RMB24.2 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.5 million increase in personnel costs.

were RMB25.9 million (US$3.6 million), an increase of 7% from RMB24.2 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.5 million increase in personnel costs. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million), an increase of 19% from RMB22.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB3.8 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.0 million increase in marketing expense.

were RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million), an increase of 19% from RMB22.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB3.8 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.0 million increase in marketing expense. General and administrative expenses were RMB11.9 million (US$1.7 million), an increase of 13% from RMB10.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.4 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB0.9 million increase in bad debt provision.





Income from operations was RMB0.4 million (US$63 thousand), compared with a RMB3.6 million loss from operations in the same quarter of last year.

Net income was RMB0.7 million (US$92 thousand), compared with a RMB2.2 million net loss in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB0.9 million adjusted net loss in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million) compared with RMB0.6 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB141.2 million (US$19.8 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared with RMB119.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects the total revenue to be between RMB94.0 million and RMB96.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 1% to 3%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of 327,084 ADS, of which 4,435 ADSs, or around US$37.7 thousand were repurchased during the third quarter in 2025.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6c0a9eb882844ba3af7d69e57b3ec7dc

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile's website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net (loss)/income excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expenses/(benefits) and share-based compensation.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net (loss)/income.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Net Dollar Retention Rate

Net Dollar Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all Developer Subscription customers (excluding private cloud business) in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period.

Annual Recurring Revenue

We define Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue ("MRR") and multiplying it by 12. MRR is defined as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers for the relevant month.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com



In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2025.

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 79,052 89,860 90,872 12,765 223,017 269,693 37,884 Cost of revenues (25,846 ) (30,215 ) (27,117 ) (3,809 ) (70,668 ) (87,449 ) (12,284 ) Gross profit 53,206 59,645 63,755 8,956 152,349 182,244 25,600 Operating expenses Research and development (24,157 ) (25,958 ) (25,881 ) (3,635 ) (70,490 ) (76,446 ) (10,738 ) Sales and marketing (22,448 ) (22,651 ) (26,618 ) (3,739 ) (60,317 ) (72,572 ) (10,194 ) General and administrative (10,447 ) (12,190 ) (11,856 ) (1,665 ) (34,056 ) (36,722 ) (5,158 ) Total operating expenses (57,052 ) (60,799 ) (64,355 ) (9,039 ) (164,863 ) (185,740 ) (26,090 ) Other operating income 202 210 1,039 146 2,836 1,446 203 (Loss)/Income from operations (3,644 ) (944 ) 439 63 (9,678 ) (2,050 ) (287 ) Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 195 143 (98 ) (14 ) 184 83 12 Interest income 211 314 308 43 2,593 858 121 Interest expenses (42 ) (6 ) (27 ) (4 ) (90 ) (72 ) (10 ) Other income 1,048 34 - - 1,043 34 5 Gains from fair value change 50 73 74 10 88 185 26 (Loss)/Income before income taxes (2,182 ) (386 ) 696 98 (5,860 ) (962 ) (133 ) Income tax benefits/(expenses) 24 882 (46 ) (6 ) (215 ) 500 70 Net (loss)/income (2,158 ) 496 650 92 (6,075 ) (462 ) (63 ) Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 423 517 663 93 (95 ) 2,124 298 Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders (2,581 ) (21 ) (13 ) (1 ) (5,980 ) (2,586 ) (361 ) Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.03 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.08 ) (0.03 ) (0.00 ) Shares used in net loss per share computation: Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted 62,717,083 63,394,534 63,370,150 63,370,150 62,669,237 63,340,221 63,340,221 Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (826 ) (188 ) (453 ) (64 ) (540 ) (723 ) (102 ) Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (826 ) (188 ) (453 ) (64 ) (540 ) (723 ) (102 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/income (2,984 ) 308 197 28 (6,615 ) (1,185 ) (165 ) Less: comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 423 517 663 93 (95 ) 2,124 298 Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders (3,407 ) (209 ) (466 ) (65 ) (6,520 ) (3,309 ) (463 )

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 119,171 92,408 12,980 Restricted cash 376 388 55 Short-term investments - 48,416 6,801 Accounts receivable 50,804 43,911 6,168 Prepayments and other current assets 14,264 15,656 2,199 Total current assets 184,615 200,779 28,203 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 113,506 113,040 15,879 Property and equipment, net 4,573 2,944 414 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,146 15,903 2,234 Intangible assets, net 13,767 11,482 1,613 Goodwill 37,785 37,785 5,308 Deferred tax assets 131 10 1 Other non-current assets 6,510 6,220 874 Total non-current assets 193,418 187,384 26,323 Total assets 378,033 388,163 54,526 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loan 3,000 - - Accounts payable 32,691 31,863 4,476 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 147,111 166,325 23,364 Operating lease liabilities 4,461 4,066 571 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 74,370 72,348 10,163 Total current liabilities 261,633 274,602 38,574 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 13,376 12,138 1,705 Deferred tax liabilities 3,059 1,850 260 Other non-current liabilities 567 567 80 Total non-current liabilities 17,002 14,555 2,045 Total liabilities 278,635 289,157 40,619 Shareholders' equity: Common shares 50 51 7 Treasury shares (1,674 ) (2,542 ) (357 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,045,221 1,046,881 147,055 Accumulated deficit (995,715 ) (998,301 ) (140,231 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,040 19,317 2,713 Total Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders' equity 67,922 65,406 9,187 Noncontrolling interests 31,476 33,600 4,720 Total shareholders' equity 99,398 99,006 13,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 378,033 388,163 54,526

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income: Net (loss)/income (2,158 ) 496 650 92 (6,075 ) (462 ) (63 ) Add: Share-based compensation 1,249 287 813 114 3,430 1,507 212 Adjusted net (loss)/income (909 ) 783 1,463 206 (2,645 ) 1,045 149 Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss)/income (2,158 ) 496 650 92 (6,075 ) (462 ) (63 ) Add: Income tax (benefits)/expenses (24 ) (882 ) 46 6 215 (500 ) (70 ) Interest expenses 42 6 27 4 90 72 10 Depreciation of property and equipment 361 232 217 30 1,112 715 100 Amortization of intangible assets 1,112 1,048 1,079 152 3,596 3,146 442 EBITDA (667 ) 900 2,019 284 (1,062 ) 2,971 419 Add: Share-based compensation 1,249 287 813 114 3,430 1,507 212 Adjusted EBITDA 582 1,187 2,832 398 2,368 4,478 631