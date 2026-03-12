Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, "2025 marks the first time in our history that we recorded full-year net profit on a GAAP basis!

In addition, we delivered an incredible fourth quarter of 2025 where:

Total revenue surpassed the RMB100 million mark to reach RMB105.2 million, representing a remarkable 13% year-over-year and 16% sequential increase and exceeding the guidance we issued last quarter.

Our global flagship product, EngageLab, accelerated its growth trajectory as it continues to acquire new customers globally. EngageLab's Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") for December 2025 reached a new milestone of US$10 million, an increase of 186% year-over-year.

Gross profit grew strongly by 23% year-over-year and 9% sequentially, reaching its highest level for the past 16 quarters.

Net Dollar Retention Rate was at 103% for our core Developer Subscription business for twelve months ended December 31, 2025."





Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, "Throughout all of 2025, we operated with a high level of focus and rigor, along with greater financial discipline. Our financial profile has fundamentally improved and is moving in the right direction. Based on the numbers we delivered for 2025, we have exceeded most, if not all, of our targets. Weidong and I believe we are very well positioned to continue this momentum into 2026."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB105.2 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.

were RMB105.2 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB35.5 million (US$5.1 million), a decrease of 3% year-over-year.

was RMB35.5 million (US$5.1 million), a decrease of 3% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB69.7 million (US$10.0 million), an increase of 23% year-over-year.

was RMB69.7 million (US$10.0 million), an increase of 23% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB68.2 million (US$9.7 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.

were RMB68.2 million (US$9.7 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year. Net income was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB0.7 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB0.7 million for the same quarter last year. Net income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB1.1 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB1.1 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million), compared with a RMB0.1 million adjusted net income for the same quarter last year.

was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million), compared with a RMB0.1 million adjusted net income for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB1.3 million for the same quarter last year.





Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB105.2 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 13% from RMB93.2 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 7% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 31% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB35.5 million (US$5.1 million), a decrease of 3% from RMB36.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly due to a RMB2.4 million decrease in short messaging cost and a RMB1.6 million decrease in media cost. The impact is partially offset by a RMB1.1 million increase in cloud cost and a RMB2.0 million increase in other direct costs.

Gross profit was RMB69.7 million (US$10.0 million), an increase of 23% from RMB56.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB68.2 million (US$9.7 million), an increase of 13% from RMB60.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million), an increase of 16% from RMB24.3 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.9 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.9 million increase in technical service expense.

were RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million), an increase of 16% from RMB24.3 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.9 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.9 million increase in technical service expense. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB28.4 million (US$4.1 million), an increase of 16% from RMB24.6 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.1 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.0 million increase in marketing expenses.

were RMB28.4 million (US$4.1 million), an increase of 16% from RMB24.6 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.1 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.0 million increase in marketing expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB11.4 million (US$1.6 million), flat compared with RMB11.4 million in the same quarter of last year.





Income from operations was RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB0.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net income was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB0.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million), compared with a RMB0.1 million adjusted net income in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB1.3 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB173.4 million (US$24.8 million) as of December 31, 2025 compared with RMB119.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Fiscal year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB374.8 million (US$53.6 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year.

were RMB374.8 million (US$53.6 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB122.9 million (US$17.6 million), an increase of 15% year-over-year.

was RMB122.9 million (US$17.6 million), an increase of 15% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB251.9 million (US$36.0 million), an increase of 21% year-over-year.

was RMB251.9 million (US$36.0 million), an increase of 21% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB253.9 million (US$36.3 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.

were RMB253.9 million (US$36.3 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year. Net income was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB6.8 million in 2024.

was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB6.8 million in 2024. Net income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders was RMB0.4 million (US$61 thousand), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB7.0 million in 2024.

was RMB0.4 million (US$61 thousand), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB7.0 million in 2024. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB2.5 million adjusted net loss in 2024.

was RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB2.5 million adjusted net loss in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB11.6 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB3.7 million in 2024.





Fiscal year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB374.8 million (US$53.6 million), an increase of 19% from RMB316.2 million in 2024, attributable to a 16% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 24% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB122.9 million (US$17.6 million), an increase of 15% from RMB107.1 million in 2024. The increase was mainly due to a RMB7.7 million increase in media cost, a RMB9.6 million increase in technical service cost, a RMB2.6 million increase in cloud cost, and a RMB3.3 million increase in other direct costs. The impact is partially offset by a RMB7.4 million decrease in short message cost.

Gross profit was RMB251.9 million (US$36.0 million), an increase of 21% from RMB209.0 million in 2024.

Total operating expenses were RMB253.9 million (US$36.3 million), an increase of 13% from RMB225.2 million in last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB104.7 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 10% from RMB94.8 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB5.6 million increase in personnel costs, a RMB3.2 million increase in technical service expense, and a RMB1.6 million increase in cloud cost.

were RMB104.7 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 10% from RMB94.8 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB5.6 million increase in personnel costs, a RMB3.2 million increase in technical service expense, and a RMB1.6 million increase in cloud cost. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB101.0 million (US$14.4 million), an increase of 19% from RMB84.9 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB12.1 million increase in personnel costs, a RMB2.2 million increase in marketing expenses, and a RMB1.0 million increase in travel and entertainment expenses.

were RMB101.0 million (US$14.4 million), an increase of 19% from RMB84.9 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB12.1 million increase in personnel costs, a RMB2.2 million increase in marketing expenses, and a RMB1.0 million increase in travel and entertainment expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB48.2 million (US$6.9 million), an increase of 6% from RMB45.4 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB2.3 million increase in personnel costs, a RMB1.9 million increase in bad debt provision. The impact is partially offset by a RMB2.2 million decrease in professional expenses.





Income from operations was RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB9.9 million in 2024.

Net income was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB6.8 million in 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB2.5 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB11.6 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB3.7 million in 2024.

Business Outlook

Based on the current available information, the Company sees full year 2026 revenue guidance to be in the range of RMB450.0 million to RMB480.0 million, representing growth of 20% to 28% year-over-year compared with 2025 results.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of 399,682 ADSs, of which 72,598 ADSs, or around US$553.3 thousand were repurchased during the fourth quarter in 2025. ADS refers to American Depositary Shares, each 3 ADS representing 40 Class A common shares.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net (loss)/income excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax (benefits)/expenses and share-based compensation.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net (loss)/income.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Net Dollar Retention Rate

Net Dollar Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all Developer Subscription customers (excluding private cloud business) in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period.

Annual Recurring Revenue

We define Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue ("MRR") and multiplying it by 12. MRR is defined as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers for the relevant month.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2025.





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 93,153 90,872 105,154 15,037 316,170 374,847 53,602 Cost of revenues (36,468 - (27,117 - (35,488 - (5,075 - (107,136 - (122,937 - (17,580 - Gross profit 56,685 63,755 69,666 9,962 209,034 251,910 36,022 Operating expenses Research and development (24,326 - (25,881 - (28,277 - (4,044 - (94,816 - (104,723 - (14,975 - Sales and marketing (24,583 - (26,618 - (28,431 - (4,066 - (84,900 - (101,003 - (14,443 - General and administrative (11,392 - (11,856 - (11,446 - (1,637 - (45,448 - (48,168 - (6,888 - Total operating expenses (60,301 - (64,355 - (68,154 - (9,747 - (225,164 - (253,894 - (36,306 - Other operating income 3,393 1,039 1,244 178 6,229 2,690 385 (Loss)/Income from operations (223 - 439 2,756 393 (9,901 - 706 101 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (62 - (98 - (107 - (15 - 122 (24 - (3 - Interest income 288 308 440 63 2,881 1,298 186 Interest expenses (42 - (27 - (4 - (1 - (132 - (76 - (11 - Other (loss)/income (805 - - 393 56 238 427 61 Gains from fair value change 45 74 131 19 133 316 45 (Loss)/Income before income taxes (799 - 696 3,609 515 (6,659 - 2,647 379 Income tax benefits/(expenses) 105 (46 - (573 - (82 - (110 - (73 - (10 - Net (loss)/income (694 - 650 3,036 433 (6,769 - 2,574 369 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 372 663 27 4 277 2,151 308 Net (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders (1,066 - (13 - 3,009 429 (7,046 - 423 61 Net (loss)/income per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.01 - (0.00 - 0.04 0.01 (0.09 - 0.01 0.00 Shares used in net (loss)/income per share computation: Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted 63,200,100 63,370,150 63,255,984 63,255,984 62,802,678 63,357,628 63,357,628 Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,357 (453 - (877 - (125 - 817 (1,600 - (229 - Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 1,357 (453 - (877 - (125 - 817 (1,600 - (229 - Total comprehensive income/(loss) 663 197 2,159 308 (5,952 - 974 140 Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 372 663 27 4 277 2,151 308 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders 291 (466 - 2,132 304 (6,229 - (1,177 - (168 -

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 119,171 167,955 24,017 Restricted cash 376 384 55 Short-term investments - 5,090 728 Accounts receivable 50,804 43,228 6,182 Prepayments and other current assets 14,264 15,306 2,188 Total current assets 184,615 231,963 33,170 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 113,506 112,609 16,103 Property and equipment, net 4,573 2,798 400 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,146 14,873 2,127 Intangible assets, net 13,767 9,966 1,425 Goodwill 37,785 37,785 5,403 Deferred tax assets 131 6 1 Other non-current assets 6,510 6,165 882 Total non-current assets 193,418 184,202 26,341 Total assets 378,033 416,165 59,511 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loan 3,000 - - Accounts payable 32,691 39,404 5,635 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 147,111 178,650 25,547 Operating lease liabilities 4,461 3,982 569 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 74,370 80,939 11,574 Total current liabilities 261,633 302,975 43,325 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 13,376 11,432 1,635 Deferred tax liabilities 3,059 1,883 269 Other non-current liabilities 567 450 64 Total non-current liabilities 17,002 13,765 1,968 Total liabilities 278,635 316,740 45,293 Shareholders' equity: Common shares 50 51 7 Treasury shares (1,674 - (6,430 - (919 - Additional paid-in capital 1,045,221 1,049,029 150,009 Accumulated deficit (995,715 - (995,292 - (142,325 - Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,040 18,440 2,637 Total Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders' equity 67,922 65,798 9,409 Noncontrolling interests 31,476 33,627 4,809 Total shareholders' equity 99,398 99,425 14,218 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 378,033 416,165 59,511

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss): Net (loss)/income (694 - 650 3,036 433 (6,769 - 2,574 369 Add: Share-based compensation 795 813 2,177 311 4,225 3,684 527 Adjusted net income/(loss) 101 1,463 5,213 744 (2,544 - 6,258 896 Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss)/income (694 - 650 3,036 433 (6,769 - 2,574 369 Add: Income tax (benefits)/expenses (105 - 46 573 82 110 73 10 Interest expenses 42 27 4 1 132 76 11 Depreciation of property and equipment 197 217 216 31 1,309 931 133 Amortization of intangible assets 1,052 1,079 1,074 154 4,648 4,220 603 EBITDA 492 2,019 4,903 701 (570 - 7,874 1,126 Add: Share-based compensation 795 813 2,177 311 4,225 3,684 527 Adjusted EBITDA 1,287 2,832 7,080 1,012 3,655 11,558 1,653