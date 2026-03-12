Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, "2025 marks the first time in our history that we recorded full-year net profit on a GAAP basis!
In addition, we delivered an incredible fourth quarter of 2025 where:
- Total revenue surpassed the RMB100 million mark to reach RMB105.2 million, representing a remarkable 13% year-over-year and 16% sequential increase and exceeding the guidance we issued last quarter.
- Our global flagship product, EngageLab, accelerated its growth trajectory as it continues to acquire new customers globally. EngageLab's Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") for December 2025 reached a new milestone of US$10 million, an increase of 186% year-over-year.
- Gross profit grew strongly by 23% year-over-year and 9% sequentially, reaching its highest level for the past 16 quarters.
- Net Dollar Retention Rate was at 103% for our core Developer Subscription business for twelve months ended December 31, 2025."
Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, "Throughout all of 2025, we operated with a high level of focus and rigor, along with greater financial discipline. Our financial profile has fundamentally improved and is moving in the right direction. Based on the numbers we delivered for 2025, we have exceeded most, if not all, of our targets. Weidong and I believe we are very well positioned to continue this momentum into 2026."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were RMB105.2 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.
- Cost of revenues was RMB35.5 million (US$5.1 million), a decrease of 3% year-over-year.
- Gross profit was RMB69.7 million (US$10.0 million), an increase of 23% year-over-year.
- Total operating expenses were RMB68.2 million (US$9.7 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.
- Net income was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB0.7 million for the same quarter last year.
- Net income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB1.1 million for the same quarter last year.
- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million), compared with a RMB0.1 million adjusted net income for the same quarter last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB1.3 million for the same quarter last year.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB105.2 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 13% from RMB93.2 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 7% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 31% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.
Cost of revenues was RMB35.5 million (US$5.1 million), a decrease of 3% from RMB36.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The decrease was mainly due to a RMB2.4 million decrease in short messaging cost and a RMB1.6 million decrease in media cost. The impact is partially offset by a RMB1.1 million increase in cloud cost and a RMB2.0 million increase in other direct costs.
Gross profit was RMB69.7 million (US$10.0 million), an increase of 23% from RMB56.7 million in the same quarter of last year.
Total operating expenses were RMB68.2 million (US$9.7 million), an increase of 13% from RMB60.3 million in the same quarter of last year.
- Research and development expenses were RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million), an increase of 16% from RMB24.3 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.9 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.9 million increase in technical service expense.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB28.4 million (US$4.1 million), an increase of 16% from RMB24.6 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.1 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.0 million increase in marketing expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB11.4 million (US$1.6 million), flat compared with RMB11.4 million in the same quarter of last year.
Income from operations was RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB0.2 million in the same quarter of last year.
Net income was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB0.7 million in the same quarter of last year.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million), compared with a RMB0.1 million adjusted net income in the same quarter of last year.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB1.3 million for the same quarter of last year.
The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB173.4 million (US$24.8 million) as of December 31, 2025 compared with RMB119.5 million as of December 31, 2024.
Fiscal year 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were RMB374.8 million (US$53.6 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year.
- Cost of revenues was RMB122.9 million (US$17.6 million), an increase of 15% year-over-year.
- Gross profit was RMB251.9 million (US$36.0 million), an increase of 21% year-over-year.
- Total operating expenses were RMB253.9 million (US$36.3 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.
- Net income was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB6.8 million in 2024.
- Net income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders was RMB0.4 million (US$61 thousand), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders of RMB7.0 million in 2024.
- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB2.5 million adjusted net loss in 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB11.6 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB3.7 million in 2024.
Fiscal year 2025 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB374.8 million (US$53.6 million), an increase of 19% from RMB316.2 million in 2024, attributable to a 16% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 24% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.
Cost of revenues was RMB122.9 million (US$17.6 million), an increase of 15% from RMB107.1 million in 2024. The increase was mainly due to a RMB7.7 million increase in media cost, a RMB9.6 million increase in technical service cost, a RMB2.6 million increase in cloud cost, and a RMB3.3 million increase in other direct costs. The impact is partially offset by a RMB7.4 million decrease in short message cost.
Gross profit was RMB251.9 million (US$36.0 million), an increase of 21% from RMB209.0 million in 2024.
Total operating expenses were RMB253.9 million (US$36.3 million), an increase of 13% from RMB225.2 million in last year.
- Research and development expenses were RMB104.7 million (US$15.0 million), an increase of 10% from RMB94.8 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB5.6 million increase in personnel costs, a RMB3.2 million increase in technical service expense, and a RMB1.6 million increase in cloud cost.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB101.0 million (US$14.4 million), an increase of 19% from RMB84.9 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB12.1 million increase in personnel costs, a RMB2.2 million increase in marketing expenses, and a RMB1.0 million increase in travel and entertainment expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB48.2 million (US$6.9 million), an increase of 6% from RMB45.4 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB2.3 million increase in personnel costs, a RMB1.9 million increase in bad debt provision. The impact is partially offset by a RMB2.2 million decrease in professional expenses.
Income from operations was RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB9.9 million in 2024.
Net income was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB6.8 million in 2024.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million), compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB2.5 million in 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB11.6 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB3.7 million in 2024.
Business Outlook
Based on the current available information, the Company sees full year 2026 revenue guidance to be in the range of RMB450.0 million to RMB480.0 million, representing growth of 20% to 28% year-over-year compared with 2025 results.
The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.
Update on Share Repurchase
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of 399,682 ADSs, of which 72,598 ADSs, or around US$553.3 thousand were repurchased during the fourth quarter in 2025. ADS refers to American Depositary Shares, each 3 ADS representing 40 Class A common shares.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net (loss)/income excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax (benefits)/expenses and share-based compensation.
The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net (loss)/income.
The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Net Dollar Retention Rate
Net Dollar Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all Developer Subscription customers (excluding private cloud business) in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period.
Annual Recurring Revenue
We define Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue ("MRR") and multiplying it by 12. MRR is defined as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers for the relevant month.
Safe Harbor Statement
About Aurora Mobile Limited
Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.
Footnote:
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2025.
|AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
|UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share data)
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|93,153
|90,872
|105,154
|15,037
|316,170
|374,847
|53,602
|Cost of revenues
|(36,468
|-
|(27,117
|-
|(35,488
|-
|(5,075
|-
|(107,136
|-
|(122,937
|-
|(17,580
|-
|Gross profit
|56,685
|63,755
|69,666
|9,962
|209,034
|251,910
|36,022
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|(24,326
|-
|(25,881
|-
|(28,277
|-
|(4,044
|-
|(94,816
|-
|(104,723
|-
|(14,975
|-
|Sales and marketing
|(24,583
|-
|(26,618
|-
|(28,431
|-
|(4,066
|-
|(84,900
|-
|(101,003
|-
|(14,443
|-
|General and administrative
|(11,392
|-
|(11,856
|-
|(11,446
|-
|(1,637
|-
|(45,448
|-
|(48,168
|-
|(6,888
|-
|Total operating expenses
|(60,301
|-
|(64,355
|-
|(68,154
|-
|(9,747
|-
|(225,164
|-
|(253,894
|-
|(36,306
|-
|Other operating income
|3,393
|1,039
|1,244
|178
|6,229
|2,690
|385
|(Loss)/Income from operations
|(223
|-
|439
|2,756
|393
|(9,901
|-
|706
|101
|Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net
|(62
|-
|(98
|-
|(107
|-
|(15
|-
|122
|(24
|-
|(3
|-
|Interest income
|288
|308
|440
|63
|2,881
|1,298
|186
|Interest expenses
|(42
|-
|(27
|-
|(4
|-
|(1
|-
|(132
|-
|(76
|-
|(11
|-
|Other (loss)/income
|(805
|-
|-
|393
|56
|238
|427
|61
|Gains from fair value change
|45
|74
|131
|19
|133
|316
|45
|(Loss)/Income before income taxes
|(799
|-
|696
|3,609
|515
|(6,659
|-
|2,647
|379
|Income tax benefits/(expenses)
|105
|(46
|-
|(573
|-
|(82
|-
|(110
|-
|(73
|-
|(10
|-
|Net (loss)/income
|(694
|-
|650
|3,036
|433
|(6,769
|-
|2,574
|369
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|372
|663
|27
|4
|277
|2,151
|308
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders
|(1,066
|-
|(13
|-
|3,009
|429
|(7,046
|-
|423
|61
|Net (loss)/income per share, for Class A and Class B common shares:
|Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted
|(0.01
|-
|(0.00
|-
|0.04
|0.01
|(0.09
|-
|0.01
|0.00
|Shares used in net (loss)/income per share computation:
|Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted
|63,200,100
|63,370,150
|63,255,984
|63,255,984
|62,802,678
|63,357,628
|63,357,628
|Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|17,000,189
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|1,357
|(453
|-
|(877
|-
|(125
|-
|817
|(1,600
|-
|(229
|-
|Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
|1,357
|(453
|-
|(877
|-
|(125
|-
|817
|(1,600
|-
|(229
|-
|Total comprehensive income/(loss)
|663
|197
|2,159
|308
|(5,952
|-
|974
|140
|Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|372
|663
|27
|4
|277
|2,151
|308
|Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders
|291
|(466
|-
|2,132
|304
|(6,229
|-
|(1,177
|-
|(168
|-
|AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
|UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
|As of
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|119,171
|167,955
|24,017
|Restricted cash
|376
|384
|55
|Short-term investments
|-
|5,090
|728
|Accounts receivable
|50,804
|43,228
|6,182
|Prepayments and other current assets
|14,264
|15,306
|2,188
|Total current assets
|184,615
|231,963
|33,170
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term investments
|113,506
|112,609
|16,103
|Property and equipment, net
|4,573
|2,798
|400
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|17,146
|14,873
|2,127
|Intangible assets, net
|13,767
|9,966
|1,425
|Goodwill
|37,785
|37,785
|5,403
|Deferred tax assets
|131
|6
|1
|Other non-current assets
|6,510
|6,165
|882
|Total non-current assets
|193,418
|184,202
|26,341
|Total assets
|378,033
|416,165
|59,511
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term loan
|3,000
|-
|-
|Accounts payable
|32,691
|39,404
|5,635
|Deferred revenue and customer deposits
|147,111
|178,650
|25,547
|Operating lease liabilities
|4,461
|3,982
|569
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|74,370
|80,939
|11,574
|Total current liabilities
|261,633
|302,975
|43,325
|Non-current liabilities:
|Operating lease liabilities
|13,376
|11,432
|1,635
|Deferred tax liabilities
|3,059
|1,883
|269
|Other non-current liabilities
|567
|450
|64
|Total non-current liabilities
|17,002
|13,765
|1,968
|Total liabilities
|278,635
|316,740
|45,293
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common shares
|50
|51
|7
|Treasury shares
|(1,674
|-
|(6,430
|-
|(919
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,045,221
|1,049,029
|150,009
|Accumulated deficit
|(995,715
|-
|(995,292
|-
|(142,325
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|20,040
|18,440
|2,637
|Total Aurora Mobile Limited's shareholders' equity
|67,922
|65,798
|9,409
|Noncontrolling interests
|31,476
|33,627
|4,809
|Total shareholders' equity
|99,398
|99,425
|14,218
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|378,033
|416,165
|59,511
|AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss):
|Net (loss)/income
|(694
|-
|650
|3,036
|433
|(6,769
|-
|2,574
|369
|Add:
|Share-based compensation
|795
|813
|2,177
|311
|4,225
|3,684
|527
|Adjusted net income/(loss)
|101
|1,463
|5,213
|744
|(2,544
|-
|6,258
|896
|Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net (loss)/income
|(694
|-
|650
|3,036
|433
|(6,769
|-
|2,574
|369
|Add:
|Income tax (benefits)/expenses
|(105
|-
|46
|573
|82
|110
|73
|10
|Interest expenses
|42
|27
|4
|1
|132
|76
|11
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|197
|217
|216
|31
|1,309
|931
|133
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,052
|1,079
|1,074
|154
|4,648
|4,220
|603
|EBITDA
|492
|2,019
|4,903
|701
|(570
|-
|7,874
|1,126
|Add:
|Share-based compensation
|795
|813
|2,177
|311
|4,225
|3,684
|527
|Adjusted EBITDA
|1,287
|2,832
|7,080
|1,012
|3,655
|11,558
|1,653
|AURORA MOBILE LIMITED
|UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE
|(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Developer Services
|70,998
|64,422
|76,105
|10,883
|229,638
|267,256
|38,217
|Subscription
|54,687
|57,330
|61,882
|8,849
|196,813
|226,338
|32,366
|Value-Added Services
|16,311
|7,092
|14,223
|2,034
|32,825
|40,918
|5,851
|Vertical Applications
|22,155
|26,450
|29,049
|4,154
|86,532
|107,591
|15,385
|Total Revenue
|93,153
|90,872
|105,154
|15,037
|316,170
|374,847
|53,602
|Gross Profits
|56,685
|63,755
|69,666
|9,962
|209,034
|251,910
|36,022
|Gross Margin
|60.9%
|70.2%
|66.3%
|66.3%
|66.1%
|67.2%
|67.2%