Aurora Mobile Limited: Aurora Mobile Issues Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

First, I would like to sincerely thank all of our shareholders for your continued trust and support. The year 2025 marked a milestone for Aurora Mobile. For the first time in our history, we achieved full-year profitability on a GAAP basis. This milestone represents more than a change in financial results. It signals that our business model, product capabilities, organizational efficiency, and strategies for globalization and technology are beginning to yield tangible returns. More importantly, this result was not a one-time occurrence. In 2025, we recorded GAAP net income for three consecutive quarters. In the fourth quarter, the Group's quarterly revenue also surpassed the RMB100 million mark to reach RMB105.2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 13% and a sequential increase of 16%. These results demonstrate that both the quality of our operations and the scale of our business have reached a new level.

Over the past several years, the external environment has been far from easy. Global macroeconomic volatility has persisted, and capital markets have been rapidly reassessing valuation frameworks for Chinese companies, SaaS businesses, and even the broader AI industry. Against this backdrop, we were still able to achieve profitability while maintaining healthy growth in our operating cash flow. In my view, this was not accidental. It reflects the cumulative outcome of many years of sustained investment in our products, markets, and organizational capabilities.

I. Our Global Business Enters an Accelerated Phase of Growth

During the year, our overseas business continued to grow rapidly. Among our products, EngageLab delivered particularly strong performance, with its customer base now spanning more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. As of December 2025, EngageLab's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached the milestone of US$10 million, while the number of customers increased by 142% year-over-year to 1,641. In the fourth quarter, EngageLab expanded into 18 new countries and regions. These figures indicate that the customer engagement and communication capabilities we have built are not only applicable in China, but are increasingly being validated and adopted by customers around the world.

I have always believed that a truly competitive software company cannot succeed in only a single market. It must prove its value across broader global markets. Overseas markets place higher demands on product capabilities, delivery quality, compliance standards, localization capabilities, and sales infrastructure. EngageLab's continued expansion internationally reflects both the maturity of our product platform and our team's continued progress in market expansion, sales organization, and customer success.

More importantly, this growth is not driven by short-term traffic or temporary demand. Instead, it is built on genuine customer needs, reusable product capabilities, and long-term delivery credibility. At the same time, we are gradually establishing an international partnership ecosystem. As of December 2025, EngageLab had formed partnerships with 17 partners across different countries and regions. We believe this type of growth is not only faster, but also higher in quality and more sustainable over the long term.

II. AI Is Forming Our Second Growth Curve

In the area of AI, GPTBots.ai has further focused on AI-powered customer service, a high-value enterprise use case with strong and growing demand. At the same time, it has begun to form clearer synergies with EngageLab.

We are increasingly seeing that enterprises do not simply need a model that can "chat." What they truly require is an AI system that can integrate into business workflows, access enterprise data, execute service tasks, and reach customers across multiple channels. AI-powered customer service is one of the first enterprise scenarios where such capabilities are beginning to scale in real-world deployment. The revenue growth of GPTBots.ai in this area has been encouraging, and we remain optimistic about its development in the coming year.

More importantly, a strong linkage is beginning to form between GPTBots.ai and EngageLab. GPTBots.ai provides intelligent understanding, reasoning, and automated execution capabilities, while EngageLab offers stable, global, and multi-channel connectivity and customer reach. Together, they enable us not only to help enterprises better understand their customers, but also to serve them and reach them more effectively. This combination is not merely additive. Over time, it has the potential to evolve into a new layer of product differentiation and competitive edge.

I have also noticed how the conversation around AI in the market is shifting. The focus is moving away from how powerful a model may be, and toward whether AI can truly integrate into enterprise workflows and generate real business value. In this regard, we focus on what can be deployed, delivered, and sustained commercially, not just discussed conceptually. For us, AI-powered customer service is not a showcase feature, but a business line with the potential to scale meaningfully over time.

III. Beyond Profitability, Cash Flow and Operational Quality Matter Even More

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments stood at RMB173.4 million, compared with RMB119.5 million as of December 31, 2024, representing a net increase of approximately RMB54 million for the year. This change reflects not only an improvement in our financial results, but also a meaningful improvement in the overall quality of our operations.

Personally, I place particular importance on cash flow. Profitability is certainly important, but cash flow provides an even clearer reflection of a company's operating quality. For a software company, the ability to accumulate cash while continuing to grow indicates that its revenue quality, customer retention and renewal capability, delivery efficiency, and expense discipline are all improving in tandem.

In the fourth quarter, net cash inflow from operating activities reached RMB35.1 million, marking the strongest quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2020. At the same time, deferred revenue reached RMB178.7 million, setting another historical high and reflecting our ability to collect payments from customers in advance. In terms of profitability, gross profit for the fourth quarter reached RMB69.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 23% and the highest level in the past 16 quarters. Notably, revenue growth, gross profit improvement, collection efficiency, and cash flow all strengthened simultaneously.

All of this further demonstrates that what we are building is not merely a SaaS business that can grow, but a business with strong cash generation capabilities. Our growth is not driven by high spending, nor is it sustained by capital subsidies to maintain superficial expansion. Instead, it is built on delivering real product value to customers in global markets and on our ability to convert revenue into profit and cash.

From this perspective, the increase in our cash balance does not simply represent stronger financial stability. It also provides us with greater strategic flexibility. With a stronger cash position, we are better positioned to continue investing in our products, expanding into new markets, and capturing the opportunities that truly matter as the industry continues to evolve.

IV. A Stronger Core Business Provides the Foundation for Our Next Phase of Evolution

Beyond expanding into new areas, I also pay close attention to whether our core business continues to strengthen. In the fourth quarter, revenue from our core Developer Subscription business reached RMB61.9 million, setting a new historical high and surpassing the RMB60 million mark for the first time in a single quarter. At the same time, the Net Dollar Retention Rate (NDR) for our core Developer Subscription business reached 103% for the trailing 12-month period, and has remained above 100% for two consecutive quarters. This means that not only are we continuing to acquire new customers, but our existing customers are also steadily increasing their spending with us.

In my view, metrics like these are far more meaningful than headline growth. They indicate that our platform is not simply a one-time transaction. Instead, once customers begin using our products, they continue to derive value from them and expand their usage over time. For a software company like ours, this is one of the clearest validations of long-term product value. It is this foundation that allows us to think more deeply about how software will evolve in the AI era.

V. In the AI Era, the Boundary Between SaaS and PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) is Being Redrawn

Recently, as AI technologies have advanced rapidly, capital markets around the world have significantly reassessed their expectations for SaaS companies. As a result, the share prices of many SaaS companies have experienced notable declines. One concern frequently raised by the market is that as AI agents become increasingly powerful, traditional SaaS applications may be weakened or even replaced. Our view on this question is not entirely aligned with the market's more pessimistic expectations.

We believe that the more capable AI agents become, the more SaaS services will evolve toward PaaS-oriented architectures. In the past, software was primarily designed to be used by people. In the future, however, a growing share of software capabilities will serve not only humans but also AI agents. In other words, software will no longer be defined primarily by interfaces and workflows. Instead, it will increasingly take the form of callable capabilities, tools, interfaces, and skills. This, in fact, is precisely where we see the opportunity.

At its core, whether through our developer messaging services in the past or through today's global customer engagement platform, we have never been purely an interface-driven software company. Instead, we have consistently focused on providing customers with foundational capabilities that can be integrated, orchestrated, and invoked. In many ways, our platform has always carried natural PaaS characteristics.

Looking ahead to the next stage of development, we will continue to evolve EngageLab by introducing Agent Connect capabilities. This means moving from primarily providing APIs for human developers toward providing APIs designed for AI agents, and gradually evolving from a PaaS platform used by developers into a system of tools and skills that can be invoked directly by agents.

Recent developments in next-generation AI agent products, including OpenClaw, have also provided us with valuable insights. In the future, a growing number of enterprises will deploy their own AI agents. To complete real-world tasks, these agents will need to rely on a range of stable foundational capabilities, such as message delivery, identity verification, customer reach, workflow execution, data access, and task notifications. Those who can provide the most stable, trusted, and easily accessible infrastructure for these agents will be best positioned in the AI era.

Our goal is that, in the future, we will not only serve enterprise customers, but also the agents they deploy. We aim not merely to coexist with AI agents, but to become one of the essential tools they rely on.

VI. Focusing on the Opportunities That Belong to Us

We are not a large technology company, nor do we have unlimited resources. Therefore, we must remain highly sensitive to opportunities while staying disciplined in how we allocate our capital. In the AI era, opportunities are abundant. But so is noise. For us, the key is not to chase every emerging trend, but to identify the directions that truly align with our capabilities and can develop into long-term competitive advantages. Once identified, we concentrate our resources on these areas, going deep, executing with discipline, and delivering meaningful results.

This has always been one of our core operating principles: rather than trying to follow every opportunity, we choose to make focused and determined investments in a small number of critical opportunities. Over the past several years, our investments in overseas expansion, customer engagement platforms, and AI capabilities have gradually evolved from separate initiatives into mutually reinforcing strengths. We believe that in the coming years, these capabilities will translate into more durable growth momentum, clearer competitive moats, and more visible returns.

VII. Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead to the new year, we remain cautiously optimistic about the Company's development.

Based on the market conditions and operating trends currently visible to us, we maintain a positive outlook for the Company's business performance in 2026. Based on our current expectations, total revenue for the full year of 2026 is expected to be in the range of RMB450 million to RMB480 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 20% to 28%. This outlook remains subject to changes in market conditions, customer demand, and operating dynamics, but it also reflects our confidence in the continued improvement of our fundamentals and the sustainability of our growth trajectory.

We expect EngageLab's business to continue its rapid expansion, with a target of maintaining triple-digit growth, while our domestic business is expected to remain broadly stable. As our product capabilities continue to strengthen, our global customer base expands, and AI-related businesses gradually scale, the Company is well positioned to maintain a healthy operating trajectory while sustaining strong cash flow.

We will also continue to explore opportunities for AI-related investments. Whether in product innovation, capability integration, or potential strategic partnerships and investment opportunities, we will remain guided by long-term value, making disciplined decisions while acting decisively when the right opportunities arise.

Finally, I would like to emphasize that achieving profitability for the first time is not the destination. It is simply the beginning of a new phase. It marks the completion of one of the most challenging stages in our journey and signals that we have built the foundation for our next cycle of growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to face competition, market volatility, and other uncertainties. But we believe that by remaining committed to customer value, global expansion, technology and product-driven innovation, and disciplined operations, the Company will be well positioned to go further in the years ahead.

Thank you to all of our shareholders for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Weidong Luo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile

