

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market sentiment remains cautious ahead of interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Bank of Japan as well as central banks of Canada, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa etc due over the course of the week.



The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate cut by the Fed on Wednesday rising to 94.2 percent from 93.4 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures are trading above the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has declined. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased. Both the crude oil benchmarks have gained amidst geopolitical tensions and supply concerns. Gold recorded minor gains. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,928.00, up 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,614.10, up 0.45% Germany's DAX at 23,696.66, up 0.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,270.25, down 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,889.02, up 0.82% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,424.95, up 0.64% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 44,768.12, up 0.89% (Sep 12) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,853.00, down 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,860.50, down 0.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,446.56, up 0.22%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1764, up 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.3606, up 0.35% USD/JPY at 147.29, down 0.26% AUD/USD at 0.6664, up 0.21% USD/CAD at 1.3832, down 0.07% Dollar Index at 97.37, down 0.18%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.040%, down 0.47% Germany at 2.6934%, down 0.76% France at 3.489%, down 0.51% U.K. at 4.6400%, down 0.81%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $67.43, up 0.66%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.24, up 0.88%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,692.02, up 0.15%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $115,066.71, down 0.38% Ethereum at $4,530.92, down 1.83% XRP at $3.00, down 1.18% BNB at $920.91, down 1.14% Solana at $236.14, down 3.63%



