EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 8-12 September 2025



15-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 15 September 2025 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 8-12 September 2025 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 8 September 2025, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 08.09.2025

NL0000235190



191,400

186.7215 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 08.09.2025 NL0000235190 45,600 186.6979 XETA Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.09.2025 NL0000235190 196,000 186.8924 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 09.09.2025 NL0000235190 47,000 186.9145 XETA Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.09.2025 NL0000235190 198,000 189.3494 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 10.09.2025 NL0000235190 2,000 189.4475 XETA Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 11.09.2025 NL0000235190 189,634 192.6896 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 12.09.2025 NL0000235190 140,772 193.4108 XPAR TOTAL 1,010,406 189.3350

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

rod.stone@airbus.com









End of Inside Information



15-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

