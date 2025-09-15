SMX Public Limited: SMX and REDWAVE to Make Europe the Rule-Maker in Global Recycling Sovereignty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Recycling has long been treated as a housekeeping chore, tucked under the banner of corporate social responsibility or municipal compliance. But in 2025, that narrative is outdated. Recycling has become a question of sovereignty. Nations are realizing that whoever controls verified recycling systems controls more than waste streams. They control trade flows, tariff enforcement, and access to critical supply chains. That is the high ground SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) just stepped onto with its new partnership.

On September 15, SMX announced a Letter of Intent with BT-Systems' Competence Center REDWAVE, a global leader in sorting solutions. This is not just another industrial collaboration. It is Europe planting its flag in the global race to define how plastic waste is tracked, certified, and monetized. Singapore made the first move with its national plastics passport, powered by SMX. Now, with REDWAVE, Europe is showing it intends to play just as aggressively.

Once executed, this partnership becomes the master key that unlocks commercial value from circularity, shifting it from a lofty ambition into real-world action and setting the master plan for how waste is measured, priced, and rewarded across global markets.

Igniting A Stalled Recycling Engine

The stakes are enormous. Recycling rates have stagnated for decades, but the problem has never been a lack of effort. It has been a lack of credible systems. Without consistent standards, every region plays by its own rules, leaving multinational brands to guess what counts as compliant. Without embedded proof, most recycled content is unverifiable, which leaves the door open for greenwashing. And without financial incentives, recycling remains a cost center instead of a growth engine.

SMX's technology is designed to break those deadlocks. By embedding molecular markers into materials themselves, the company creates a permanent identity that travels with the product. That identity links to a blockchain-secured digital passport that proves origin, quality, and compliance. For regulators, it turns vague targets into enforceable policy. For companies, it transforms recycling into a balance sheet asset. For consumers, it eliminates the doubt that "recycled" on a label actually means what it says.

This is where sovereignty comes into play. Verified recycling systems don't just keep trash out of landfills. They define who can export, who can import, and under what terms. If Europe builds a certified recycling standard with SMX and REDWAVE, then every trading partner who wants access to European markets will have to play by that standard. That is not compliance. That is leverage.

SMX's PCT Is Another Value Driver

The Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) extends that leverage into financial markets. Once materials are verified through SMX's system, the PCT allows them to be tokenized and traded. That means governments can enforce quotas with financial teeth, companies can monetize circularity, and investors can price recycling as a legitimate commodity. In a world where tariffs, trade wars, and supply chain bottlenecks dominate headlines, having a certified, tradable system for plastics isn't just about sustainability. It is about economic power.

REDWAVE brings the industrial backbone to make this real. Their high-speed sorting and detection systems already power recycling plants worldwide. By integrating SMX's molecular traceability, those plants will no longer just separate materials. They will produce certified commodities, verified at the speed of industry. Europe's recycling infrastructure becomes not just cleaner but strategically stronger.

The partnership is more than technical. It is geopolitical. Europe has the chance to set the benchmark for recycling the same way it once set the benchmark for data privacy with GDPR. With SMX and REDWAVE at the core, that benchmark is enforceable, scalable, and profitable.

The next steps outlined in the LOI are clear: industrial deployment, scaling of integrated systems, and the creation of benchmarks for global adoption. Once those benchmarks are in place, the geopolitical consequences will be hard to ignore. Countries without credible recycling systems will find themselves locked out of high-value markets. Companies without verified supply chains will struggle to compete. And nations that move quickly, like Singapore and now Europe, will enjoy a new form of sovereignty built not on fossil fuels or rare earths, but on plastic.

Recycling as sovereignty. That is the new reality. And once again, SMX is at the center of the shift.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

