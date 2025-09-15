SMX Public Limited: SMX and REDWAVE Sign LOI To Commercialize Breakthrough Plastics Passport

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / The future of recycling isn't going to be decided in government chambers or on the steps of climate summits, but right on the conveyor belt where waste either becomes landfill or finds new life. That's exactly where SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ) has planted its latest flag. On September 15, 2025, SMX announced a Letter of Intent with BT-Systems' Competence Center REDWAVE, and this isn't just another handshake.

This is the kind of deal that flips the script on what we think recycling can do, and how much money, trust, and value can be squeezed from plastic waste. Once consummated, this deal provides commercialization of circularity. Even more importantly, it can serve as the missing link to actually making such a concept possible on a global scale.

For those who have been paying attention, SMX is making a habit of turning "one day" sustainability ideas into "day one" industrial realities. The company's patented technology embeds molecular-level markers directly into materials, creating a digital twin on block-chain that can be traced, verified, and certified at every stage of a supply chain. In other words, SMX doesn't just help monitor plastic after the fact. It marks the material itself, so proof becomes inseparable from the product. That's why regulators can enforce, brands can trust, and consumers can finally know the difference between empty claims and genuine recycling.

Sustainability With Intention

Now, with plans to team up with REDWAVE- a heavyweight in high-speed sorting and detection-they're marrying that molecular-level precision with industrial-scale muscle. The result: a recycling system that doesn't just separate materials, it certifies them, adds value to them, helps commercialize them, and adds proof that sticks. All in real time.

The objectives here aren't vague mission statements. They're hard targets. First, integrating SMX's molecular traceability into REDWAVE's platforms so every item that slides across a belt isn't just sorted, it's verified. Second, making circularity more than a buzzword by ensuring recycled materials re-enter supply chains with guaranteed compliance. And third, creating a recognized standard that the whole industry can rally behind, one that makes recycled content as trustworthy and valuable as virgin material. Think about that for a moment. It's not just cleaning up waste; it's redefining the value of waste entirely and then creating a market for that value to be seamlessly realized.

This is where SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) enters the story. Once plastics are embedded with SMX's markers and verified through its digital passport system, the proof can be monetized on an open market. The PCT turns recycled content from a compliance checkbox into a tradable, bankable asset class. For governments, that means enforceable quotas and taxation systems that actually work. For companies, it creates pricing power and the ability to show certified circularity on the balance sheet. For investors, it transforms sustainability from an expense into an opportunity. Proof becomes currency, and the PCT is the ledger that keeps score.

SMX's founder and CEO called this collaboration a pivotal step, and he isn't exaggerating. This is not about incremental improvements. It's about establishing global standards in material efficiency. Imagine a future where a car manufacturer in Germany or a packaging company in the U.S. doesn't just say "we used recycled plastic." They can prove it, trace it, certify it, and even monetize it as part of their financial and ESG strategies. Proof has always been the missing piece, and SMX has made that its business model.

SMX Provides Efficiency With Certification

From the Austrian side, REDWAVE is just as bullish. They've built a reputation for delivering sorting solutions that are the envy of recyclers worldwide. But efficiency without certification is like a great orchestra playing to an empty hall. By integrating SMX's traceability, they're adding an entirely new instrument to the score; one that plays to investors, regulators, and consumers all at once. As REDWAVE's leadership framed it, this partnership isn't just about efficiency; it's about creating new industry standards that make the circular economy real, scalable, and bankable.

What makes this moment feel transformative is that SMX keeps racking up these kinds of partnerships like a team that already knows how the championship ends. Singapore's plastics passport initiative? Check. Industrial collaborations with big brands? Check. Now, a European powerhouse in sorting solutions? Check. Each deal isn't just a win for SMX's shareholders, though that part is getting harder to ignore. Each one is also a pathway to rewriting the way plastic waste is valued and traded globally.

SMX Adds Another Industrial Deployment

The next steps are laid out in the LOI, and they're anything but timid. Joint industrial deployments, scaled-up integrated systems, and a roadmap to global benchmarks for circular practices. Translation: this is moving fast from concept to factory floor. If you've been watching recycling crawl forward for decades, this pace looks more like a sprint. And it's not powered by goodwill alone. It's powered by the recognition that proof creates value, and value changes behavior far more effectively than regulation ever will.

So here we are. Another week, another transformative move from SMX. It's tempting to treat each announcement as just another press release, but that would miss the bigger story. These are not isolated deals. They're chapters in a book that's being written in real time about how the world finally gets serious about plastic waste. And SMX is holding the pen.

