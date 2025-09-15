Anzeige
Montag, 15.09.2025
WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391
Frankfurt
15.09.25 | 08:16
3,560 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 19:36 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

15 September 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 9 September 2025 Rachel Coulson was transferred 31,071 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust as part of the remuneration arrangements on her appointment as Chief Financial Officer. The shares are subject to a forfeiture period and malus and clawback provisions.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rachel Coulson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares from Employee Benefit Trust

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.376

31,071

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

31,071

3.376

£104,895.69

f)

Date of the transaction

9 September 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary


© 2025 PR Newswire
