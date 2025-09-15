ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

15 September 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 9 September 2025 Rachel Coulson was transferred 31,071 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust as part of the remuneration arrangements on her appointment as Chief Financial Officer. The shares are subject to a forfeiture period and malus and clawback provisions.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rachel Coulson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from Employee Benefit Trust d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.376 31,071 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 31,071 3.376 £104,895.69 f) Date of the transaction 9 September 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

