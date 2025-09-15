ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15
15 September 2025
ZIGUP plc
(the "Company")
DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that on 9 September 2025 Rachel Coulson was transferred 31,071 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust as part of the remuneration arrangements on her appointment as Chief Financial Officer. The shares are subject to a forfeiture period and malus and clawback provisions.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Rachel Coulson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares from Employee Benefit Trust
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
31,071
3.376
£104,895.69
f)
Date of the transaction
9 September 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary