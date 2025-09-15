Anzeige
Action Against Hunger and IHG Hotels & Resorts Mark First Year of Partnership Helping Millions Tackle Malnutrition

How the Damal Caafimaad Project Saves Lives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Action Against Hunger

Media contact: k.sinclair@actionagainsthunger.org.uk

Spokespeople available upon request

Images available upon request

Action Against Hunger and IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hotel companies, are celebrating the first anniversary of a global partnership already helping to deliver life-saving results in the fight against global malnutrition.

Launched in August 2024, funding from the collaboration has contributed towards providing screenings for over 4.5 million people across more than 55 countries, including Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. Among those screened, 1 million were pregnant women, and 3.5 million were children under the age of five.

With nearly one in three people worldwide facing food insecurity, the partnership focuses on supporting the delivery of screening and treatment programmes for malnutrition, the first step to offering potentially life-saving care. In addition, with more than 6,700 hotels worldwide, IHG's global reach helps to raise awareness and support for Action Against Hunger's work, including the ability for its IHG One Rewards loyalty members to donate points to the cause. This partnership forms part of IHG's Journey to Tomorrow commitment to improve the lives of 30 million people by 2030.

All IHG donations to Action Against Hunger are used in a way that allows their support to be directed wherever it's needed most. In places like Gujarat, India, funding from the partnership has supported the screening of children between the ages of six months and five years for malnutrition, helped trained local health workers, and refurbished the local health centre. This transformation has adapted a crucial space for early childhood education, health and nutrition into a safe, engaging space where young learners can thrive.

Funds from the partnership can also help support family health in the hardest to reach communities. In one of Kenya's most remote villages, community health worker, Veronica Lalakal spends her days trekking to visit families in need. With support from the partnership, workers like Veronica receive the training they need to educate caregivers about nutrition and screen children for malnutrition on their visits, ensuring life-saving support reaches families who need it.

Stories such as Veronica's are included in a report published today that outlines the full impact of the first year of Action Against Hunger and IHG's partnership.

Jean Michel Grand, Executive Director at Action Against Hunger UK, said: "In just one year, our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts has delivered tangible, life-saving results for some of the world's most vulnerable communities. Together, we are turning travel into impact through combining global reach with on-the-ground action.

"It's a powerful example of how community impact, when embedded into a company's values, can drive real change."

Dr Charles Owubah, Chief Executive Officer at Action Against Hunger USA, said: "By harnessing IHG's global network, we've reached millions with essential nutrition services in just a year. It has been an outstanding partnership, one that shows how the private sector can be a powerful catalyst in humanitarian action.

"We look forward to building on this success together, responding faster, reaching further and helping even more communities build lasting resilience."

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "IHG operates in thousands of communities, and we value the opportunity to work with other organisations and use our global reach to make a positive difference across the world. Food security is a core focus of this work, and we are proud to partner with Action Against Hunger on the invaluable support they provide to the most vulnerable in society.

A special thank you goes to our colleagues for volunteering their time to fundraising efforts and to our guests for generously donating their IHG One Rewards loyalty points to tackling hunger. We look forward to seeing our partnership grow and to continue making a greater impact in communities around the world."

***

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is one of the world's leading charities stopping life-threatening hunger in its tracks. We are a global leader in emergency response, dedicated to saving lives in times of crisis through food security, health, and nutrition assistance. In 2024, we responded to 64 emergencies across 30 countries, including conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, and natural disasters in Myanmar and South Sudan. On the frontlines, we reach the most vulnerable in the hardest-to-reach areas, working with local partners to ensure sustainable support. Our commitment to saving lives is unwavering, no matter the scale or complexity of the emergency.

For more information, please visit Action Against Hunger website or follow Action Against Hunger on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms and 6,700 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

  • Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

  • Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

  • Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

  • Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

  • Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

Action Against Hunger and IHG Partnership

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Action Against Hunger on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-against-hunger-and-ihg-hotels-and-resorts-mark-first-year-1073906

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
