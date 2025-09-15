

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal (PYPL) has introduced PayPal Links, a new feature that allows users to send or request money through a unique, one-time link that can be shared via text, chat, or email.



The feature is now live in the U.S. and will roll out to the UK, Italy, and other markets later this month. PayPal Links aims to make payments frictionless, attract new users, and strengthen PayPal's ecosystem.



PayPal also announced that crypto will soon be integrated directly into its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment flow in the app, allowing U.S. users to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, and other digital assets to PayPal, Venmo, and a growing network of crypto-compatible wallets worldwide.



The company reaffirmed that friends-and-family transfers remain exempt from 1099-K reporting, ensuring users won't receive tax forms for gifts, reimbursements, or expense splits.



Diego Scotti, GM of PayPal's Consumer Group, stated that this move represents the next major step in PayPal's 25-year mission to make money movement seamless, enabling payments to follow conversations across messaging platforms.



PayPal highlighted strong momentum in its P2P business, with total payment volume growing 10% year-over-year in Q2 and Venmo seeing its highest growth in three years. Combined with the recently announced PayPal World platform, the company expects P2P usage to accelerate further as it connects to billions of global wallets.



How PayPal Links Work: Users can create a one-time, private payment link in the PayPal app for a specific transaction, add optional notes or emojis, and share it in any conversation. If the link goes unclaimed, it automatically expires after 10 days, though users can send reminders or cancel it anytime. Recipients simply tap the link to complete the payment in the PayPal app, with funds becoming instantly available in their PayPal Balance account.



PYPL currently trades at $67.07 or 0.26% higher on the NasdaqGS.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News