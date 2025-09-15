Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2025) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) (FSE: ZJ0) ("Showcase" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all items were approved at its 2025 annual shareholders' meeting ("AGM") held on September 3, 2025, as adjourned to September 10, 2025. At the AGM, the number of directors was set at five; Kirk Reed, Bruno Fruscalzo, Christopher Paterson, Jenela Bugarin, and Rene Bernard were elected to the Company's board of directors; and K.R. Margetson Ltd., Chartered Professional Accountant, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

Mr. Reed continues as the Company's President and CEO, and Mr. Fruscalzo continues as the Company's CFO.

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase is a Canadian mineral exploration company with an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 60 mineral claims comprising the Pontiac Uranium Project located near the town of Fort Coulange in southwestern Québec.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266538

SOURCE: Showcase Minerals Inc.