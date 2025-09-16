

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday see August numbers for import and export prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, import prices were down 5.9 percent on year and export prices fell an annual 4.3 percent.



Japan will release July results for its tertiary industry activity index; in June, the index was at 4.50.



Hong Kong will see August unemployment data; in July, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Tuesday for Malaysia Day and will re-open on Wednesday.



