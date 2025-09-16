Anzeige
WKN: A2DUVQ | ISIN: FR0013269123 | Ticker-Symbol: BYNN
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 21:53
31,120 Euro
-0,26 % -0,080
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,18031,34007:27
31,20031,26007:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 07:10 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Statement following recent rumors

Paris, 16 September 2025, 7:00am

The press has reported recent rumors regarding potential transactions on Rubis' share capital. The company states that, following the entry of new shareholders in the first quarter of 2024 and since the Shareholders' Meeting held in June 2024, it has been in contact with various industrial and financial counterparties, as it is usually the case in such situations, and has maintained a dialogue with all relevant stakeholders. Rubis is committed to exploring and considering the potential options that could arise for the Group in the context of discussions that, to date, remain very preliminary.

Press Contact Analyst Contact
RUBIS - Communication DepartmentRUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

presse@rubis.fr (mailto:presse@rubis.fr)		Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44

investors@rubis.fr (mailto:investors@rubis.fr)

Attachment

  • Rubis: Statement following recent rumors (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/30dad54e-e2a6-4e6d-865d-f1b2a6d6f845)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
