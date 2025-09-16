RUBIS: Statement following recent rumors

Paris, 16 September 2025, 7:00am

The press has reported recent rumors regarding potential transactions on Rubis' share capital. The company states that, following the entry of new shareholders in the first quarter of 2024 and since the Shareholders' Meeting held in June 2024, it has been in contact with various industrial and financial counterparties, as it is usually the case in such situations, and has maintained a dialogue with all relevant stakeholders. Rubis is committed to exploring and considering the potential options that could arise for the Group in the context of discussions that, to date, remain very preliminary.

